Hampton County Releases Results of Study, New Recreation Master Plan

Hampton Happenings

SC, June 8, 2022 – Last night, Hampton County Council gave a presentation at The Palmetto Theater to unveil the long-awaited results of Recreation Study and proposed Master Plan created by Alliance Engineers.

Hampton County and Alliance Consulting Engineers, Inc. had an initial conversation regarding the Recreational Master Plan back in August of 2020, to develop a Scope of Services that would incorporate the ordinance requirements approved on September 19, 2011.

After several conversations, a contract was signed on May 15, 2021 to provide Hampton County an existing inventory of the recreation facilities and a master plan to assist Hampton County for future development of their recreational system as dictated by the Ordinance. A kick-off meeting was held in the Hampton County Administrative Office with Alliance Consulting Engineers, Inc. on August 4, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erJFg_0g4DZlPN00
Hampton County SealHampton County, South Carolina

County personnel canvassed the County to review and inventory all Public, Private, and State Recreation Facilities. A public questionnaire was distributed by online website as well as in the County Administrative Offices for community input about what type recreational uses should be included in the proposed facility as well as public forum meetings to get direct public input.

The resulting data was used to create a 5 year and 10-year action plan with goals for each. While some critics derided the plan as unnecessary or "too little, too late," the type and scope of data collected is essential to applying for grant funding to build a new complex. When the initial capital projects sales tax ordinance passed in 2011, the Council at that time did not do any formal study to establish Recreation needs or accurately assess the cost of building a new Recreation Center.

Among the 5 year goals, the plan calls for the County to select and acquire property at a location to serve the whole County with the least travel distance possible from outermost towns. This will be within Hampton-Varnville or Estill at a 2.5 mile radius of Hampton-Varnville within the US Highway 601 and US Highway 278 area. The plan also recommends locating a site with existing infrastructure (water and sewer) in order to avoid additional funds being used on items not recreation orientated. Due to the condition of the existing recreation center, it is recommended that a new indoor gymnasium be constructed at the site of the new complex and that design, permitting, and construction begin within the 5 year time frame.

The 10 year plan focuses on the needs in outlying Towns’ and Communities for additional recreation in their local communities. Assistance to financially challenged residents who cannot afford to travel to the central recreation complex is addressed, along with a recommendation to look toward communities who have no parks or recreational facilities: Crocketville, Miley, Gifford, Cummings, Luray, Early Branch, RiversMill, and Garnett. The report indicates that these communities would have very limited to no funds to operate and maintain the parks, so this would be part of the master plan for the County to assist with maintenance.

The County is hopeful that the data obtained will assist with obtaining much needed funds to help build the complex. The current facility, built at the turn of the last century, is in terrible disrepair with some areas completely closed off from use. Per County Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott "We have spent money to keep the current Rec Center afloat in order to offer something to children while we figure out how to build a better facility. Everyone agrees something better is needed, this was a key step forward to achieving that."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hampton county# hampton county sc# south carolina# recreation

Comments / 1

Published by

The Rural Redefined NewsBreak site will offer an important resource for news and features highlighting the rural quality of life within Hampton County, SC, including stories of businesses, education, the arts and other timely lifestyle topics.

Hampton County, SC
28 followers

More from Hampton Happenings

Hampton County, SC

First-Ever Slice! Short Film Festival to Take Place from June 24th-26th at the Historic Palmetto Theater

Hampton County, SC, May 2022 – Hampton Friends of the Arts, the local nonprofit known for providing enriching experiences in the arts and humanities with a mission to further economic and community development through the arts and improve quality of life for the historically underserved communities of the rural Lowcountry, will be presenting its first-ever SLICE! Short Film Festival from June 24th – June 26th. The event will present a specially curated selection of short films that share a “slice of life” in the rural south -- and give the entire Lowcountry community, and beyond, an opportunity to experience these important short films in one of the region’s most historic theaters.

Read full story
Hampton, SC

Amiri Farris to Debut Summer Exhibit on Juneteenth (June 19th) at Palmetto Theater in Hampton, SC

Exhibit to Run Through July 8th, Concluding with Event Featuring Farris Painting Live On-Stage During Concert Headlined by Grammy-Winning Drummer Quentin Baxter of Ranky Tanky Fame.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Roland Haynes Band to Perform at Historic Palmetto Theater in Hampton County on May 21

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high-quality musical concerts in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and most recently New York’s Jay/Sharptet, the group is proud to announce that the Roland Haynes Band will be performing at the historic venue – offering an exceptional evening of musical entertainment.

Read full story
Hampton, SC

NY Jazz Ensemble to Play Historic Hampton, SC Theater

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit, Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high quality jazz in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and other notable artists, the group is proud to announce that they will be hosting another exceptional night of Jazz on April 15th at the historic Palmetto Theater.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Administrator selected to Speak at State Airports Conference

The South Carolina Aviation Association recently held their annual Airports Conference in Myrtle Beach on February 16-18, 2022. At this conference, professionals from around the state met to learn the latest in aviation technology and best management practices, connect with one another and hear what’s upcoming from state and federal agencies and leaders in the field.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Airport and the Palmetto Animal League Assist in Rescue of Litter of Abandoned Puppies

Hampton, SC, March 2022 – In recent months, the Hampton County Animal Shelter has faced overcrowded conditions -- with the shelter overwhelmed by people dumping whole litters of unwanted puppies, including two large litters in the last month. With the shelter already over-capacity, when someone again dumped an entire litter of puppies at the shelter’s gate in late February, they were looking at having to start euthanizing animals due to overcrowding and lack of space – until the Palmetto Animal League, pilot John Doig -- and the Hampton County Airport literally came to the rescue.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton, SC

New Exhibit, and Exciting Partnership, Brings World-Class Art to Rural South Carolina

On Saturday February 19, Hampton Friends of the Arts (www.hamptoncountyarts.org) kicked off the launch of a unique new art exhibit in Hampton County, showcasing the diverse talents and disciplines of one of South Carolina's most storied HBCUs. The exhibit was kicked off at the “Bulldog Ball” held at the Stanley Arts Center -- bringing together SC State University faculty, local artists, students and the community for an evening celebrating the arrival of this exciting new art exhibit in Hampton County, and this important partnership between SC State and the Hampton Friends of the Arts that is helping to bring high quality art to Hampton residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Hampton, SC

Hampton Friends of the Arts to Open Two New Exhibits in February

Hampton, SC - South Carolina State University's Art Faculty will be unveiling a new show featuring a wide variety of contemporary works at the Stanley Arts Center in rural Hampton County this February. The new exhibit is conceived as a showcase for the diverse talents and disciplines of one of South Carolina's most storied HBCU's. Traditional mediums like painting will be displayed alongside more avante-garde video installations, cross disciplinary printmaking, and fresh ceramic treatments. Featured artists include: Ian J. Welch, Alexander Thierry, Maggie Mullin O'Hara, Ian J. Welch, Martin Lang. It is anticipated that several alumni artists will contribute work as well.

Read full story
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Arts Council to Receive $150,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hampton, SC — The Hampton County Arts Council is pleased to announce they have been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The small, rural arts agency is recommended to receive $150,000 and may use this funding to ensure equitable pay for artists and administrators, support salaries and wages, as well as contributing to other operating costs and maintaining facilities. Money is also provided to marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation in Arts programming. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy