First-Ever Slice! Short Film Festival to Take Place from June 24th-26th at the Historic Palmetto Theater

Hampton County, SC, May 2022 – Hampton Friends of the Arts, the local nonprofit known for providing enriching experiences in the arts and humanities with a mission to further economic and community development through the arts and improve quality of life for the historically underserved communities of the rural Lowcountry, will be presenting its first-ever SLICE! Short Film Festival from June 24th – June 26th. The event will present a specially curated selection of short films that share a “slice of life” in the rural south -- and give the entire Lowcountry community, and beyond, an opportunity to experience these important short films in one of the region’s most historic theaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAWUb_0fgyZXwY00
Palmetto Theater

The SLICE! Short Film Festival will take place from June 24 at 5:00 PM to Jun 26 at 5:00 PM at the Palmetto Theater in Hampton County, located at 109 Lee Ave. This first-ever local Short Film Festival will feature works from local film students and Dr. Thaddeus Jones, as well as short films produced by adults in the community addressing various aspects of life in rural South Carolina. In addition, the film festival will feature a special documentary made by students in the Hanahan/North Charleston area that will leave a mark on the viewer through the voice of the Tri-County Latino community, its challenges and achievements as immigrants, and the perspective of the first and/or second-generation Latino immigrant youth. That short film, A Month and Some Days (Un Mes Y Dias) will be presented on Saturday, June 25th from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Palmetto Theater.

The full schedule for the Slice! Short Film Festival is as follows:

  • Fri, Jun 24

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Corridor Of Fame

Palmetto Theater

Documentary about our local arts program, created by our own local film students and Dr. Thaddeus Jones Jr. The documentary was produced in Hampton by local students with funding from SC Humanities. 

9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Adult-produced Short Films created/submitted by adults in the community

Palmetto Theater

  • Sat, Jun 25

1 PM – 4 PM

Youth Short Films

Palmetto Theater

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

1 hour 30 minutes

A Month and Some Days (Un Mes Y Dias)

The main focus of this film is the reality of the Latino community in South Carolina and its challenges and achievements as immigrants, and to present the results from the perspective of the youth. One of the two college student filmmakers is of Latino origin and the other knows very little information about this community; therefore, it is a challenge for them both. They have chosen to center their narrative on the stories of first and /or second-generation Latino immigrant youth in the tri-county area around Charleston, SC.

  • Sun, Jun 26

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Meltdown In Dixie

In the wake of the 2015 shooting at Mother Emmanuel in Charleston, a battle erupts in Orangeburg, South Carolina between the Sons of Confederate Veterans and an ice cream shop owner forced to fly the Confederate flag in his parking lot. The film explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century. A discussion panel will follow the screening.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Festival Awards

"We are so excited about the opportunity for local folks to share their authentic experiences through these short films and hopefully challenge some old narratives about the rural South,” said Heather Bruemmer, Executive Director of Hampton Friends of the Arts. “The full-length documentaries we are showing all highlight life here in the Lowcountry and give a platform to underrepresented voices. We're proud to offer these films as a component of our larger, annual Watermelon Festival. "

For more information about the first-ever SLICE! Short Film Festival taking place at the historic Palmetto Theater in Hampton County from June 24 – 26, contact Heather Bruemmer at 803-842-9842 or hamptoncountyarts@gmail.com. For a complete listing of films and full schedule of events for the SLICE! Short Film Festival, visit www.palmettotheater.org.

