Roland Haynes Band to Perform at Historic Palmetto Theater in Hampton County on May 21

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high-quality musical concerts in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and most recently New York’s Jay/Sharptet, the group is proud to announce that the Roland Haynes Band will be performing at the historic venue – offering an exceptional evening of musical entertainment.

The Roland Haynes Band will perform at the elegant venue on May 21st at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.

Born in St. Louis Missouri and raised in several cities including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Marshall Texas, Winfield Kansas, and Orangeburg South Carolina, Roland E. Haynes always has had an unending drive to play, sing, compose, produce, and study music. He began with piano lessons and later moved on to the clarinet, flute, and saxophone. He graduated from Wilkinson High School, Orangeburg, SC, and the University Of South Carolina, with a BM in Jazz Studies/Saxophone Performance degree. He has worked in professional theaters, internationally, as a Music Director.

Roland has extensive experience as a songwriter, producer, and performer. He is presently working at SC State University in Orangeburg, SC in the Fine Arts Department as an instructor/staff member of the Music program. During his 22-year stint at the University, he also directed the SC State University Jazz Band.

For more information about the May 21st concert featuring the Roland Haynes Band, or information about upcoming events at the historic Palmetto Theater in Hampton County, contact Heather Bruemmer at 803-842-9842 or hamptoncountyarts@gmail.com

