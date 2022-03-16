Hampton, SC

NY Jazz Ensemble to Play Historic Hampton, SC Theater

Hampton Happenings

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit, Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high quality jazz in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and other notable artists, the group is proud to announce that they will be hosting another exceptional night of Jazz on April 15th at the historic Palmetto Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkOwr_0egDb7R700
New York's Jay/SharptetHeather Bruemmer, Executive Director of the Hampton County Rural Arts Development Initiative

New York's Jay/Sharptet will perform at the elegant venue at 7pm. The quintet will perform music with a focus on original compositions and arrangements, inspired by ensembles such as the great Miles Davis Quintets. Featuring Jacob Jay on trumpet/flugelhorn, Dalton Sharp on saxophones, Jake Malone-Brancato on keys, Jake Payne on drums, and Steve Parisi on Bass, this elite ensemble prides itself on approaching every tune with a unique interpretation.

Past performances include the Northwest Jazz Festival, the Queen City Jazz Festival, the CMC Jazz Festival, Babeville's 9th Ward, and Pausa Art House. Each musician is also acclaimed in their own right.

Jacob Jay is a professional trumpet player, educator and composer based in Buffalo, NY. He is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, where he received a Bachelor of Music in Music Education/Minor in Digital Music Production and the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he completed a Masters of Music in Jazz Studies. While at UAM, Jacob was awarded the Outstanding Band Award at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival in Elmhurst, Illinois as a member of UAM’s Jazz One ensemble. As an educator Jacob is the Adjunct Professor of Trumpet at Villa Maria College and Brass Instructor for the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s Love Supreme School of Music. Jacob has studied trumpet with John Maguda, Kyle Resnick, Dr. Mark Filsinger, Freddie Hendrix, and Dr. Alex Pope Norris.

Dalton Sharp is an active professional saxophonist and educator based in Buffalo, NY. He has performed with groups including jazz legend Onaje Allan Gumbs, billboard #1 trad jazz album singer Svetlana, international touring artist Tia Brazda, Bill Easley and the CMC Centennial Big Band, My Cousin Tone’, ShowBiz Kidz, and Miller and the Other Sinners to name a few. As an educator Dalton is the Saxophone Instructor for the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s Love Supreme School of Music. Dalton has studied saxophone with Ben Boyar, Dave Schiavone, Doug Stone, and Bobby Militello.

"We are excited to continue to bring performances of the very highest caliber to audiences here, in the rural part of the state." said Heather Bruemmer, Executive Director of Hampton Friends of the Arts. "We offer a unique and intimate experience to our guests, unmatched by larger venues on the coast."

Concert tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and include admission to the Stanley Arts Center next door which will feature an exhibit of art and sculpture by artist Zaire McPhearson, titled "Fall From Grace." Advance tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3teRy4F

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hampton County# Hampton County SC# South Carolina# Jazz Music# Music

Comments / 0

Published by

The Rural Redefined NewsBreak site will offer an important resource for news and features highlighting the rural quality of life within Hampton County, SC, including stories of businesses, education, the arts and other timely lifestyle topics.

Hampton County, SC
16 followers

More from Hampton Happenings

Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Administrator selected to Speak at State Airports Conference

The South Carolina Aviation Association recently held their annual Airports Conference in Myrtle Beach on February 16-18, 2022. At this conference, professionals from around the state met to learn the latest in aviation technology and best management practices, connect with one another and hear what’s upcoming from state and federal agencies and leaders in the field.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Airport and the Palmetto Animal League Assist in Rescue of Litter of Abandoned Puppies

Hampton, SC, March 2022 – In recent months, the Hampton County Animal Shelter has faced overcrowded conditions -- with the shelter overwhelmed by people dumping whole litters of unwanted puppies, including two large litters in the last month. With the shelter already over-capacity, when someone again dumped an entire litter of puppies at the shelter’s gate in late February, they were looking at having to start euthanizing animals due to overcrowding and lack of space – until the Palmetto Animal League, pilot John Doig -- and the Hampton County Airport literally came to the rescue.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton County, SC

New Exhibit, and Exciting Partnership, Brings World-Class Art to Rural South Carolina

On Saturday February 19, Hampton Friends of the Arts (www.hamptoncountyarts.org) kicked off the launch of a unique new art exhibit in Hampton County, showcasing the diverse talents and disciplines of one of South Carolina's most storied HBCUs. The exhibit was kicked off at the “Bulldog Ball” held at the Stanley Arts Center -- bringing together SC State University faculty, local artists, students and the community for an evening celebrating the arrival of this exciting new art exhibit in Hampton County, and this important partnership between SC State and the Hampton Friends of the Arts that is helping to bring high quality art to Hampton residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Hampton, SC

Hampton Friends of the Arts to Open Two New Exhibits in February

Hampton, SC - South Carolina State University's Art Faculty will be unveiling a new show featuring a wide variety of contemporary works at the Stanley Arts Center in rural Hampton County this February. The new exhibit is conceived as a showcase for the diverse talents and disciplines of one of South Carolina's most storied HBCU's. Traditional mediums like painting will be displayed alongside more avante-garde video installations, cross disciplinary printmaking, and fresh ceramic treatments. Featured artists include: Ian J. Welch, Alexander Thierry, Maggie Mullin O'Hara, Ian J. Welch, Martin Lang. It is anticipated that several alumni artists will contribute work as well.

Read full story
Hampton County, SC

Hampton County Arts Council to Receive $150,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hampton, SC — The Hampton County Arts Council is pleased to announce they have been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The small, rural arts agency is recommended to receive $150,000 and may use this funding to ensure equitable pay for artists and administrators, support salaries and wages, as well as contributing to other operating costs and maintaining facilities. Money is also provided to marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation in Arts programming. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy