NY Jazz Ensemble to Play Historic Hampton, SC Theater

HAMPTON, SC - Local nonprofit, Hampton Friends of the Arts, Inc. is continuing to build a reputation for presenting high quality jazz in the rural Lowcountry. Building upon the success of last year's programming which included performances by Svetlana & The New York Collective, The Duane Eubanks Quintet, Willie Bradley, and other notable artists, the group is proud to announce that they will be hosting another exceptional night of Jazz on April 15th at the historic Palmetto Theater.

New York's Jay/Sharptet will perform at the elegant venue at 7pm. The quintet will perform music with a focus on original compositions and arrangements, inspired by ensembles such as the great Miles Davis Quintets. Featuring Jacob Jay on trumpet/flugelhorn, Dalton Sharp on saxophones, Jake Malone-Brancato on keys, Jake Payne on drums, and Steve Parisi on Bass, this elite ensemble prides itself on approaching every tune with a unique interpretation.

Past performances include the Northwest Jazz Festival, the Queen City Jazz Festival, the CMC Jazz Festival, Babeville's 9th Ward, and Pausa Art House. Each musician is also acclaimed in their own right.

Jacob Jay is a professional trumpet player, educator and composer based in Buffalo, NY. He is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, where he received a Bachelor of Music in Music Education/Minor in Digital Music Production and the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he completed a Masters of Music in Jazz Studies. While at UAM, Jacob was awarded the Outstanding Band Award at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival in Elmhurst, Illinois as a member of UAM’s Jazz One ensemble. As an educator Jacob is the Adjunct Professor of Trumpet at Villa Maria College and Brass Instructor for the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s Love Supreme School of Music. Jacob has studied trumpet with John Maguda, Kyle Resnick, Dr. Mark Filsinger, Freddie Hendrix, and Dr. Alex Pope Norris.

Dalton Sharp is an active professional saxophonist and educator based in Buffalo, NY. He has performed with groups including jazz legend Onaje Allan Gumbs, billboard #1 trad jazz album singer Svetlana, international touring artist Tia Brazda, Bill Easley and the CMC Centennial Big Band, My Cousin Tone’, ShowBiz Kidz, and Miller and the Other Sinners to name a few. As an educator Dalton is the Saxophone Instructor for the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s Love Supreme School of Music. Dalton has studied saxophone with Ben Boyar, Dave Schiavone, Doug Stone, and Bobby Militello.

"We are excited to continue to bring performances of the very highest caliber to audiences here, in the rural part of the state." said Heather Bruemmer, Executive Director of Hampton Friends of the Arts. "We offer a unique and intimate experience to our guests, unmatched by larger venues on the coast."

Concert tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and include admission to the Stanley Arts Center next door which will feature an exhibit of art and sculpture by artist Zaire McPhearson, titled "Fall From Grace." Advance tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3teRy4F