Can Cats Eat Pineapple

Hammer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9wSC_0gWWJVdT00
pineappleWorld Cat Finder

Pineapples are healthy and tasty snacks for humans with many health benefits. If you want to introduce pineapples to your cat, firstly, you need to know can cats eat pineapple or will pineapple cause toxicity for your cat?

This fruit can be served raw, frozen, dried, or in a cocktail glass. It is juicy and delicious for us, but is it safe to feed it to our beloved cats? Stay with us and find out.

Is pineapple good for cats?

The shortest answer is - yes, but only in moderation. Most cats can eat pineapple, but since cats can’t taste sweet, some cats will not want to try it.

Pineapple consists of many healthy nutrients that will benefit your cat, and the pineapple can be great for your cat but only in small amounts. Some of the best nutrients pineapples contain are;

  • Vitamin C is essential for tissue repair and growth, boosts the immune system, helps with collagen production, helps absorb iron, and preserves bones and teeth.
  • Vitamin B6 - also known as pyridoxine, helps to use and store energy from carbohydrates and protein and the production of hemoglobin.
  • Riboflavin - vitamin needed for growth, helps break down carbohydrates, protein, and fat to produce energy.
  • Folate - from the vitamin B group, helps produce red and white blood cells.
  • Thiamin - also known as vitamin B1, turns food into energy and keeps the nervous system healthy.
  • Niacin - from the vitamin B group, helps the nervous and digestive systems healthy and helps the skin.

