Why Are Dogs So Loyal [2022 Research]

You probably heard many times that dogs are the most loyal animals. They create a strong bond with their humans, and they adore us as much as we love them. But why are dogs so loyal? Is that connected to genetics, or does it have environmental influence?

Our behaviorists conducted research, and they found the answer to your questions: why are dogs so loyal?

Are all dog breeds loyal equally?

Generally speaking, all dog breeds are loyal. There can be some causes that one breed is more faithful than the other, and that comes from a lack of pack behavior. Dogs that didn't have a true pack in their history could be less loyal, but that's just a wild theory, and it's not scientifically proven.

Most loyal dog breeds

You can always choose which breed is most loyal based on their characteristics and appearance. Dogs will be devoted to their owner (the pack leader). Some breeds can be more affectionate toward their owner, but generally speaking, all dogs can be loyal. Some dog breeds are listed high as the most loyal dog breeds in the world, and you can check them here.

Reasons why are dogs so loyal

Our behaviorists did research, and they concluded the main reasons why dogs are so loyal. You probably already heard some of them, but some of them could surprise you. Let's start.

1. You are a pack member

It is widely known that dogs are pack animals. Dogs look at every member of their pack as an essential member, much like the human family. Because of that, they don't need to adapt to different living orders since dogs look at their human family as pack members. Like you feel loyal to your parents and siblings, dogs feel loyal to you.

