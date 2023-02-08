WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas Aces

Photo by Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The WNBA is investigating allegations that the defending champion Las Vegas Aces avoided the league's salary cap by providing under-the-table payments to players, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The news was first reported by The Next.

According to The Next, Las Vegas has been accused of arranging calls with possible signees, either free agents or current players negotiating extensions, where they offer "a specific amount of money from a particular, pre-selected company. The work involved would be negligible."

Such a practice would appear to be a violation of the CBA by getting around the league's salary cap.

The Aces have been under fire in recent weeks after former player Dearica Hamby accused the club of "unprofessional and unethical" treatment surrounding her pregnancy in a social media post following her trade to the Los Angeles Sparks.

A WNBA spokesperson confirmed that the league is investigating those allegations also. The Aces have not responded to a request for comment from ESPN.

The Las Vegas Aces are an American professional basketball team based in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Aces compete in the WNBA as a member club of the league's Western Conference. The team plays their home games at Michelob Ultra Arena in the Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino. The Aces won the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup and WNBA Championship.

The team was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the Utah Starzz before the league's inaugural season in 1997. It then moved to San Antonio, Texas before the 2003 season and became the San Antonio Silver Stars, later shortened to the San Antonio Stars in 2014. The team relocated to Las Vegas before the 2018 season.