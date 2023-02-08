Kyrie Irving feels "really wanted" by new team following first practice

Photo by Frank Franklin II/AP

Following his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving stated he felt "really wanted" by his new team. He noted that he felt "very disrespected" at times during his turbulent tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I just know I want to be places where I'm celebrated and not just tolerated or just kind of dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected," Irving said following Tuesday's practice at USC's Galen Hall. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected and my talent -- I work extremely hard at what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though. Everyone talks about what I'm doing off the floor, so I just wanted to change that narrative, write my own story and just continue preparing in the gym, and now that I'm in Dallas, just focus on what I control."

The Nets granted Irving's trade request, agreeing to a deal on Sunday that sent him to the Mavericks along with forward Markieff Morris in exchange for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Irving averaged 27.1 points and 5.8 assists in 143 games for the Nets. However, much of the talk often surrounded his off-court antics as opposed to his All-Star level play.

Irving twice requested a trade from Brooklyn, one prior to the season that he rescinded and the second last week that led to his exit.

"I'm not the person to really speak on names and go to someone behind their back and try to leak stuff to the media," Irving said. "That's never been me. Now I've been an audience member, watching people say things about me that ultimately just fall off my shoulder. I'm really in a place that I'm grateful that I got to grow into over the last year and a half, two years. Spending time away from the basketball court gave me time to really appreciate life in a new way, and I just know I need healthy boundaries, especially in this entertainment business. There's a lot of disrespect that goes on with people's families, with their names, and I'm just not worth it, so it's nothing personal against any of those guys, against the front office."

"It's just what I'm willing to accept, and I took a chance. Luckily and fortunately the Dallas Mavericks picked me up."