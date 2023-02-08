Dallas, TX

Kyrie Irving feels "really wanted" by new team following first practice

Hamilton Neill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcgu1_0kfu1ht300
Photo byFrank Franklin II/AP

Following his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving stated he felt "really wanted" by his new team. He noted that he felt "very disrespected" at times during his turbulent tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I just know I want to be places where I'm celebrated and not just tolerated or just kind of dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected," Irving said following Tuesday's practice at USC's Galen Hall. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected and my talent -- I work extremely hard at what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though. Everyone talks about what I'm doing off the floor, so I just wanted to change that narrative, write my own story and just continue preparing in the gym, and now that I'm in Dallas, just focus on what I control."

The Nets granted Irving's trade request, agreeing to a deal on Sunday that sent him to the Mavericks along with forward Markieff Morris in exchange for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Irving averaged 27.1 points and 5.8 assists in 143 games for the Nets. However, much of the talk often surrounded his off-court antics as opposed to his All-Star level play.

Irving twice requested a trade from Brooklyn, one prior to the season that he rescinded and the second last week that led to his exit.

"I'm not the person to really speak on names and go to someone behind their back and try to leak stuff to the media," Irving said. "That's never been me. Now I've been an audience member, watching people say things about me that ultimately just fall off my shoulder. I'm really in a place that I'm grateful that I got to grow into over the last year and a half, two years. Spending time away from the basketball court gave me time to really appreciate life in a new way, and I just know I need healthy boundaries, especially in this entertainment business. There's a lot of disrespect that goes on with people's families, with their names, and I'm just not worth it, so it's nothing personal against any of those guys, against the front office."

"It's just what I'm willing to accept, and I took a chance. Luckily and fortunately the Dallas Mavericks picked me up."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nba# sports# news# kyrie irving# mavericks

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a university sophomore student majoring in multimedia communications. In this space I will be writing about men's and women's basketball. From the top high school recruits to the biggest professional stars, we will have it for you here!

North Carolina State
29 followers

More from Hamilton Neill

Las Vegas, NV

WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas Aces

The WNBA is investigating allegations that the defending champion Las Vegas Aces avoided the league's salary cap by providing under-the-table payments to players, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The news was first reported by The Next.

Read full story

WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023

3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to the Washington Mystics for the team's second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Zahui B. came to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks via trade in January for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby, a former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

Read full story
1 comments

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says charter flight model must be 'feasible'

A long-standing problem for the WNBA and its players has been the prospect of charter flights. Last week, league commissioner Cathy Englebert addressed the issue in an interview with ESPN’s M.A. Voepel.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Sabrina Ionescu To Get Signature Shoe with Nike

Sabrina Ionescu, who starred at the University of Oregon and now plays for the New York Liberty, will get her own signature shoe from Nike, per a report. According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Sabrina 1 is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 at a retail price of $125. The report notes that several colorways are already scheduled for release. The names include “New York Liberty,” “Light Bone Laser Orange,” and “Medium Soft Pink.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy