WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023

Hamilton Neill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNu1x_0kfgZk4L00
Photo byGetty Images

WNBA free agency Feb. 7 updates:

3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.

Washington general manager Mike Thibault: "Amanda can play inside and on the perimeter, a skill-set that we value highly in our post players."

12:53 p.m. ET: The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed center Kiah Stokes. Acquired by the Aces in July 2021 after getting waived by the New York Liberty, Stokes started all 10 postseason games of Las Vegas' 2022 championship run.

Las Vegas general manager Natalie Williams: "Her defense last season was crucial to us winning the championship."

12:15 p.m. ET: The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed veteran guard Sydney Colson. She started 18 of 32 games during last season's WNBA title run.

Las Vegas general manager Natalie Williams: "She is a vital part of our team chemistry, and a true professional, whose work ethic and fun personality make her an integral part of the success of our team."

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is an American professional basketball league. It is composed of twelve teams, all based in the United States of America.

The league was founded on April 22, 1996, and league play started in 1997. The regular season is played from May until September, with the All Star game being played midway through the season in July, except during Olympic years. The WNBA Finals are played at the end of September until the beginning of October.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# usa# sports# basketball# wnba

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a university sophomore student majoring in multimedia communications. In this space I will be writing about men's and women's basketball. From the top high school recruits to the biggest professional stars, we will have it for you here!

North Carolina State
29 followers

More from Hamilton Neill

Las Vegas, NV

WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas Aces

The WNBA is investigating allegations that the defending champion Las Vegas Aces avoided the league's salary cap by providing under-the-table payments to players, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The news was first reported by The Next.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Kyrie Irving feels "really wanted" by new team following first practice

Following his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving stated he felt "really wanted" by his new team. He noted that he felt "very disrespected" at times during his turbulent tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to the Washington Mystics for the team's second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Zahui B. came to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks via trade in January for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby, a former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

Read full story
1 comments

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says charter flight model must be 'feasible'

A long-standing problem for the WNBA and its players has been the prospect of charter flights. Last week, league commissioner Cathy Englebert addressed the issue in an interview with ESPN’s M.A. Voepel.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Sabrina Ionescu To Get Signature Shoe with Nike

Sabrina Ionescu, who starred at the University of Oregon and now plays for the New York Liberty, will get her own signature shoe from Nike, per a report. According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Sabrina 1 is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 at a retail price of $125. The report notes that several colorways are already scheduled for release. The names include “New York Liberty,” “Light Bone Laser Orange,” and “Medium Soft Pink.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy