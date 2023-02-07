WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023

Photo by Getty Images

WNBA free agency Feb. 7 updates:

3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.

Washington general manager Mike Thibault: "Amanda can play inside and on the perimeter, a skill-set that we value highly in our post players."

12:53 p.m. ET: The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed center Kiah Stokes. Acquired by the Aces in July 2021 after getting waived by the New York Liberty, Stokes started all 10 postseason games of Las Vegas' 2022 championship run.

Las Vegas general manager Natalie Williams: "Her defense last season was crucial to us winning the championship."

12:15 p.m. ET: The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed veteran guard Sydney Colson. She started 18 of 32 games during last season's WNBA title run.

Las Vegas general manager Natalie Williams: "She is a vital part of our team chemistry, and a true professional, whose work ethic and fun personality make her an integral part of the success of our team."

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is an American professional basketball league. It is composed of twelve teams, all based in the United States of America.

The league was founded on April 22, 1996, and league play started in 1997. The regular season is played from May until September, with the All Star game being played midway through the season in July, except during Olympic years. The WNBA Finals are played at the end of September until the beginning of October.