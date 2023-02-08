Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las Vegas

Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to the Washington Mystics for the team's second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025.

Zahui B. came to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks via trade in January for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby, a former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

That deal allowed Las Vegas to clear salary cap space to acquire two-time MVP Candace Parker.

Zahui B. did not play last season after Los Angeles placed her on the suspended list. She has a career average of 6.2 points per game in seven seasons.

Career History

Zahui B. began playing basketball when she was 10 years old. By 13, Sweden had added her to their 16-and-under national team where she averaged double-doubles in the European Championships.

Her surname is pronounced ZAH-wee B. She shortened Bazoukou to an initial so that it would fit on her jersey and be easier for Americans to pronounce. Her mother is Spanish-French and her father is from the Ivory Coast.

Zahui B played three seasons at the University of Minnesota. In February 2015, she recorded a career-high 39 points against Iowa. She also recorded 29 rebounds in the game, the most ever by a player in the Big Ten Conference.

WNBA

She was drafted second overall by the Tulsa Shock when she was 21 years old. Following her rookie season, she played for the New York Liberty from 2016-2020.

European League

In 2016, she was transferred to the Russian Nadezhda Orenburg where she became the highest scoring player.