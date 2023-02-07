WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says charter flight model must be 'feasible'

Photo by Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A long-standing problem for the WNBA and its players has been the prospect of charter flights. Last week, league commissioner Cathy Englebert addressed the issue in an interview with ESPN’s M.A. Voepel.

Engelbert told ESPN that such transport, for both a 40-game regular season and the playoffs, would cost the league $25 million annually, a price tag she indicated as too steep for the league's current budget:

"And the thing some people are missing is that this isn't a one-year funding," Engelbert told ESPN. "This is something you've got to fund — I want to say in perpetuity — but let's say you have to make sure you have a business model to fund it for at least a decade.

"So even if you brought a sponsor in to fund it one year ... sponsors can come and go. So you've got to make sure you have an economic model that is feasible to fund it long-term."

WNBA players have been continually frustrated at having to fly commercial, with the league going as far as forbidding teams from paying the bill themselves due to a supposed unfair advantage.

Recently signed New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart made air travel a major factor in her free agency decision and spoke out last month. She is calling for an agreement that would subsidize charter travel for the WNBA.

She gave her own resources to help the cause and received praise from the likes of former teammate Sue Bird and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

The WNBA's current media rights deal with ESPN and ABC expires after the 2025 season, though the league also airs games through CBS Sports, NBA TV, Amazon Prime, Twitter and Facebook.