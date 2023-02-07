Sabrina Ionescu To Get Signature Shoe with Nike

Photo by Nike

Sabrina Ionescu, who starred at the University of Oregon and now plays for the New York Liberty, will get her own signature shoe from Nike, per a report.

According to Sole Retriever , the Nike Sabrina 1 is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 at a retail price of $125. The report notes that several colorways are already scheduled for release. The names include “New York Liberty,” “Light Bone Laser Orange,” and “Medium Soft Pink.”

The sneaker deal is a result of Ionescu’s growing celebrity in the basketball world. She was a collegiate legend playing for the Ducks. She finished her career as the first player in NCAA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds.

Ionescu was selected first overall in the 2020 WNBA draft. She averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while leading the Libs to the postseason during the 2022 season. Ionescu was selected to the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game and was named Second Team All-WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu Career Highlights and Awards: