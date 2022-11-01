5 Best Manual Toothbrushes For 2023

It’s no understatement to say that dental hygiene is incredibly important. If you don’t take care of your oral health, you’ll be at risk for dental decay and gum disease, which can both lead to tooth loss. And the better your dental health is, the better your overall health will be: Your oral health can contribute to conditions like birth complications for pregnant women, cardiovascular disease and pneumonia. Studies have even shown that the number of teeth you have is strongly linked to how long you will live, with senior adults who have more teeth living longer!

Since dental hygiene is so essential, you want to ensure you’re using the best possible toothbrush to support your dental health. The American Dental Association recommends brushing your teeth twice a day for two minutes each day. When you’re shopping for your next toothbrush, look for a manual toothbrush with soft bristles.

We've prepared a toothbrush "cheat sheet" to find the best options out there. Here are the top five manual toothbrushes as rated by the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in its study “Wear Comparison of Twelve Manual Toothbrushes.” The study compared which toothbrush holds up the best under the same amount of wear. Each toothbrush was placed into a toothbrushing simulator. Based on brushing twice a day for 2 minutes, the system brushed a typodont for approximately 2 hours to simulate 4 weeks. The following gives you an in-depth review of the top five winners of the study.

· Sound Feelings Soft Plain Toothbrush — $10.95 for a 4-pack

· Colgate ZigZag Black Soft Bristle Toothbrush — $10.99 for a 4-pack

· Oral-B 35 Soft Bristles 3D Vivid Toothbrush — $9.00 for a 4-pack

· Oral-B 40 Soft Bristles Complete Deep Clean Toothbrush — $15.38 for a 6-pack

· RADIUS Original Right Hand Toothbrush, Soft Bristles — $15.48 for a 1-pack

What Is a Manual Toothbrush?

A manual toothbrush is what you think of when you hear the word “toothbrush.” Manual toothbrushes don’t have any unnecessary bells and whistles — they’re just normal toothbrushes. You might also hear them called mechanical toothbrushes. In some cases, they can be intended as disposable toothbrushes.

The alternative to a manual toothbrush is an electric toothbrush. These toothbrushes vibrate to help you clean your teeth. With a manual toothbrush, however, you do all of the work yourself and you have a bit more control.

Benefits of a Manual Toothbrush

Manual toothbrushes are often much more affordable, from $1-$15. Electric toothbrushes can cost anywhere from $30 to $200 (plus ongoing costs to replace the brush head).

Manual toothbrushes are also more portable and easier to take along when traveling or out of the house. Unlike electric toothbrushes, manual toothbrushes do not need a power supply — and they’re nice and quiet so they won’t disturb a spouse or roommate.

Electric toothbrushes can often be better at removing plaque. But if you’re diligent about brushing well with a manual toothbrush, you’ll be set up for success. And manual toothbrushes with soft bristles won’t damage oral tissues like electric toothbrushes might.

What to Look For in a Manual Toothbrush

As you shop for a manual toothbrush, soft bristles are commonly-recommended. Using hard bristles can damage your gums. Soft bristles are the best way to go, allowing you to give your teeth a thorough yet gentle clean.

"End-rounded" means that the end of the bristle is literally rounded. Most manufacturers have made their toothbrushes with end-rounded bristles for the past 50 years. Non end-rounded bristles are more likely to damage your gums.

The shape of the brush head is another important toothbrush feature. While large brush heads are available, these aren’t typically the best choice — they can make it difficult to reach your molars. Look for a brush head that’s approximately one inch tall and half an inch wide.

The style of the bristles also seems to make a difference. Modern toothbrushes now offer many different types of bristle layout, including flat, zigzag, polishing cup, multilevel, circular power, ProFlex and tapered. According to Dr. Hutson's 1958 patent of the flat bristle toothbrush design, the closely-packed, same-level bristles support one another during brushing and help prevent splaying and curling. This classic design has been shown to be more effective in plaque-removal and preventing tooth decay.

It’s also important to find a toothbrush with a handle that’s easy to grip. Holding your toothbrush should be comfortable for your hand and fingers. And you should be able to easily angle the brush to fit into all the corners and crevices of your mouth.

With these criteria in mind, let’s take a look at the best manual toothbrushes on the market today.

5 Best Manual Toothbrushes for 2022

1. Sound Feelings Soft Plain Toothbrush

Sound Feelings

Price: $10.95 for a 4-pack

Pros:

· Flat bristle design effectively removes plaque

· Flat handle is easy to control

· Least amount of wear out of 12 commercial toothbrush brands

· Fits in toothbrush holder

Cons:

· Only sold online

The Sound Feelings Soft Plain Toothbrush performed significantly better than the other brushes in the Tufts study. This is likely because this brand emulates Dr. Hutson's original flat-cut bristles toothbrush design from the 1950s.

The Sound Feelings old-fashioned soft plain toothbrush also has a flat handle that’s easier to control — a feature which is especially helpful to people who have arthritis. The brush is manufactured in the USA and comes in extra-soft, soft, medium, hard, extra-hard, and kids.

2. Colgate ZigZag Black Soft Bristle Toothbrush

Colgate

Price: $10.99 for a 4-pack

Pros:

· Multi-angle cross bristles

· Tongue cleaner

· Affordable

Cons:

· Bristles seem harder than normal soft

· Even though it is Colgate, seems to ship from India

Colgate’s Zig Zag Black Soft Bristle Toothbrush aims to deep-clean every part of your mouth: Use the V-shaped cross bristles to reach between your teeth, and the tongue and cheek cleaner located behind the toothbrush head to remove odor-causing bacteria.

The toothbrush has a flexible neck, meaning it’s easy to maneuver. Handle has a rubber grip

3. Oral-B 35 Soft Bristles 3D Vivid Toothbrush

Oral-B

Price: $9.00 for a 4-pack

Pros:

· Polishing cups hold toothpaste to clean and whiten teeth

· Power tip bristles clean hard-to-reach places

· Indicator bristle technology fades when it’s time to replace brush

Cons:

· Some users report uneven bristles irritate their gums

Oral-B’s Vivid Luminous toothbrushes have polishing bristles that provide dual-action whitening and whiten between teeth. With the Oral-B 35, you’ll be able to benefit from the unique polishing cups that hold toothpaste to clean and whiten teeth. The brush also has power tip bristles to clean hard-to-reach places. And the bristles are rounded at the end, so they’re gentle on your teeth and gums.

The Oral-B 35 has an easy-grip handle for comfort and control. When it’s time to change your toothbrush, the indicator bristle technology will fade.

4. Oral-B 40 Soft Bristles Complete Deep Clean Toothbrush

Oral-B

Price: $15.38 for a 6-pack

Pros:

· Extra-long PowerTip bristles offer a deeper clean

· Non-slip material on the handle

· Bacteria Guard bristles keep brush clean

Cons:

· Harder bristles than other soft-bristle toothbrushes

· Multi-level bristles might irritate gums

The Oral-B 40 Soft Bristles Complete Deep Clean Toothbrush claims to offer a deeper clean than the average manual toothbrush. The extra-long PowerTip bristles help clean hard-to-reach areas and the multi-level bristles massage your gums to provide a more thorough clean.

The non-slip material on the handle makes it easy to maintain a firm grip on the brush. The Deep Clean also features Bacteria Guard bristles to help keep your brush clean for up to three months.

While this toothbrush has soft bristles, some customer reviews state that the bristles seem to be too hard to be considered soft.

5. RADIUS Original Right Hand Toothbrush, Soft Bristles

Radius

Price: $15.48 for a 1-pack

Pros:

· Vegetable-based nylon bristles

· 100% biodegradable

· Ergonomic design is easy for righties or lefties to use

Cons:

· Not available in many stores; more expensive online

· Head area too big to spot clean

The RADIUS Original Right Hand Toothbrush, Soft Bristles is an eco-friendly and sustainable toothbrush. All adult toothbrushes are created with "upcycled" materials on low-emission machinery, and are 100% biodegradable in landfills. This RADIUS toothbrush is the only ADA-accepted natural toothbrush.

This soft bristle toothbrush is made with vegetable-based nylon bristles and a larger-than-most brush head. According to the company, the toothbrush design creates the feeling of a gentle massage for your teeth and gums. What’s more, the Original has an ergonomic design that comes in right- and left-handed versions, allowing everyone to easily clean their teeth. And the user-friendly handle has a Thumb-and-Palm design making it easier to grip and control the brush.

Best Overall Manual Toothbrush

While there are plenty of good manual toothbrushes on the market today, it’s clear that the Sound Feelings Soft Plain Toothbrush takes the top spot. Between the flat bristle design and easy-to-control handle, this classic brush features everything you need to remove plaque and keep your mouth healthy and clean. Start your road to better dental health today!

Hailey Hudson

Healthcare and Dental Writer

Atlanta, GA

www.thehardworkingcreative.com