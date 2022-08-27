Wrestling Alligators, Kids & Hurricanes on the TX Coast

Wrestling alligators, kids, and hurricanes down on the Texas coast, Rachel Clinton is one of many unique AccentCare nurses. She just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the home health, personal care services, and hospice company. When she met with her Regional Director of Operations, she told Denise her “why” for working at AccentCare had changed a little. Last year, she said her children were the main motivation for her job. She loved being able to drop them off at school before work and being available for them.

A fun afternoon with the boys! Clintons

Now, when she answered her “reason”, there was a surprising bonus! While still motivated for her two boys, her drive for patient care has blossomed in home health. She really looks forward to seeing her patients. She enjoys the face-to-face contact and impact she brings to each one. As she tries to celebrate the positive every day, she considers herself an advocate for them, too.

Rachel also takes time to instruct new staff on helpful tips as they onboard into the company. She takes great pride as a home health nurse. Her passion shines through!

As the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey and one-year anniversary of Hurricane Nicolas hits, Rachel is not looking forward to the next big storm, but she will be ready and prepared for her patients and families.

Rachel prepares for the day AccentCare Staff

Back to the giant gator she crossed paths with on I-10 near Anahuac, TX…The giant beast didn’t stop her on her way to treat patients or complete her job! Rachel merrily went on her way after she angled and moved her car around the rowdy reptile as officials moved it off the highway. Now that's an initiative to reimagine care for her patients!