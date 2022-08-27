Wrestling Alligators, Kids & Hurricanes on the TX Coast

H Titsworth

Wrestling alligators, kids, and hurricanes down on the Texas coast, Rachel Clinton is one of many unique AccentCare nurses. She just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the home health, personal care services, and hospice company. When she met with her Regional Director of Operations, she told Denise her “why” for working at AccentCare had changed a little. Last year, she said her children were the main motivation for her job. She loved being able to drop them off at school before work and being available for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P4Kn_0hX0kdHH00
A fun afternoon with the boys!Clintons

Now, when she answered her “reason”, there was a surprising bonus! While still motivated for her two boys, her drive for patient care has blossomed in home health. She really looks forward to seeing her patients. She enjoys the face-to-face contact and impact she brings to each one. As she tries to celebrate the positive every day, she considers herself an advocate for them, too.

Rachel also takes time to instruct new staff on helpful tips as they onboard into the company. She takes great pride as a home health nurse. Her passion shines through!

As the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey and one-year anniversary of Hurricane Nicolas hits, Rachel is not looking forward to the next big storm, but she will be ready and prepared for her patients and families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b06R6_0hX0kdHH00
Rachel prepares for the dayAccentCare Staff

Back to the giant gator she crossed paths with on I-10 near Anahuac, TX…The giant beast didn’t stop her on her way to treat patients or complete her job! Rachel merrily went on her way after she angled and moved her car around the rowdy reptile as officials moved it off the highway. Now that's an initiative to reimagine care for her patients!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGypS_0hX0kdHH00
Giant Gator makes a moveClintons

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing interesting stories around the US.

Denver, CO
19 followers

More from H Titsworth

Loveland, CO

Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families Cope

How are a balloon and a piece of spaghetti powerful reminders of loved ones who died? It was a beautiful evening to find the answer to that question. In Loveland, Colorado, the AccentCare hospice team joined with 35 family members for a late July Memorial Balloon Release. After a pasta dinner and brief program, families wrote messages on the balloons before the release. The poignant messages were heartfelt and meaningful from each family member who wrote them.

Read full story
Franklin, TN

Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!

Santa visiting with AccentCare Home Health's Candy McNeeseAccentCare Staff. If you’re wondering where Santa hides out in the Summer months, it’s in Tennessee. He’s celebrating Christmas in July. And even though it’s 100 plus degrees outside, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. AccentCare’s Home Health office in Franklin, always checks in with it’s rare patient in the hot summer months, so they stay off the Naughty List. For Home Health Clinical Manager, Candy McNeese, helping Santa put the Ho Ho Ho back into his Go Go Go is a top priority!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy