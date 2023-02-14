Valentine's Day is explored in depth as individuals show their special someone their love and give them gifts. Will it happen at General Hospital as well? The past events show that anything is possible at any time. Have an opinion?

General Hospital Spoilers: Portia Robinson Could Demand a Stop Photo by Getty Images

This episode will include some difficult choices being made, and when Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is put in a difficult situation, it will be a showcase of some sloppy writing. There is much happening, so let's start!

General Hospital (GH) rumors indicate that Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will watch for any protests after the wedding ceremony on Tuesday, February 14. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) will undoubtedly appear anxious since Laura will also inquire of Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) if they know of any reason why they shouldn't be united in holy matrimony.

In Tuesday's General Hospital episode, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will reportedly have a gut feeling. There are a few possibilities here because Trina's thoughtful action will also set her up for some shocking discovery.

Even if the line is meant to increase the tension, it feels out of place in a show that is typically so thorough and destroys any ability to suspend disbelief.

Spoilers for 'General Hospital' On February 14th, Tuesday: asking the bride and groom if their marriage is appropriate.

Since the line is usually "does anyone here have reason these two should not be wed," rather than the couple being asked that, this part of the daily preview really got us.

In actuality, the show will carry out both of these actions as Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will ask Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia if they have any concerns in this episode after asking if anyone had a reason in the previous one.

This is sloppy writing since it's nothing more than a way for the authors to put Portia under even more pressure to violate her conscience in order to get her to break.

GH Spoiler alert: Portia Robinson Could Demand a Stop

Portia will walk down the aisle, but that doesn't guarantee that she will say "I do." Will her guilt cause her to question whether she can genuinely marry Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) without being honest with him?

When Portia looks her future husband in the eyes and tries to swallow her own decision to keep the truth about Trina hidden from him for all these years, her guilt will consume her and she will die.

Can she truly continue for another 20 years, or perhaps longer? Is she the only person in the chapel who will be against their marriage?

Spoiler alert for General Hospital: Trina Robinson Believes Something's Wrong

Trina is aware that her mother is acting strangely. She noticed Portia was acting a little uneasy recently, but she figured that was simply stress from all the wedding preparations. Could there possibly be a more serious issue at hand? Trina will investigate this more.

Ryan Chamberlain Knows Heather Webber Too Well, According to GH Spoilers

Ryan knows Heather must be planning to harm him after she gives him a Valentine's Day gift. Will he let her know that he is aware of it, or will he be able to control his ego long enough to play along with her now and catch her off guard later?

Spoilers for General Hospital's February 14 episode indicate how Dante Falconeri and Sam McCall explore a suspect.

Dante and Sam are continuously searching for information concerning Maggie Fitzgerald's whereabouts across the water. Although it's unlikely, they'll pursue every lead in the hopes of discovering Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) old nanny.

