Is Nelle coming back to General Hospital?

An American actress named Chloe Lanier was born on November 3, 1992, in Dallas, Texas in the United States. American actress Chloe Lanier is known best for acting as Nelle Benson on the ABC serial series General Hospital.

She recently made the decision to leave General Hospital in order to pursue other interests, take on new challenges, and perform a variety of roles in the acting business.

Chloe Lanier has been acting professionally since 2009, and she has appeared in many films and television programs. She has accumulated substantial wealth based on her profession to date.

In the 2009 movie "The Effects of Butterfly," she made her acting debut playing Lisa. North Blvd, Pie, Bad Karma, Binding Paper, and Karma are some of her other cinematic credits. In 2018, she will appear in the film "Quail Lake."

She has been in such popular television shows as "Army Wives," "Stalker," and "General Hospital." Chloe was nominated for a "Daytime Emmy Award" in 2017 for "General Hospital's" Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series, and she went on to win the prize in 2018.

On the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital, Janelle "Nelle" Benson-Jerome was a fictional character and the show's major antagonist. She is the illegally adopted daughter of the late Frank Benson and the late Dr. Silas Clay's ex-wife, Nina Reeves.

Hold on tight as Nelle's return to General Hospital is set to rock the town to its core

Get ready for a twist. According to the most recent General Hospital casting reports, actress Chloe Lanier will return to the soap series to resume her role as Nelle Benson. Nelle was last seen by GH viewers when she plunged from the cliff.

While General Hospital acted as though Nelle had died, we are aware that, in the old-fashioned soap opera style, nobody has actually passed away. This is what took place again this time.

The actress will be making a brief comeback, according to the September 12, 2022 issue of Soap Opera Digest, though it is unclear how or why we will finally see Nelle again.

Actress Chloe Lanier played her from August 8, 2016, and September 1, 2020. On General Hospital, Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) is a well-known opponent. She caused distress and suffering to many of Port Charles' beloved people between 2016 and 2020. Fans will soon find out Nelle's fate, even though it has been two years since her "death."

Chloe Lanier posted on Social Media

In fact, Lanier surprised fans by posting a photo of her in her Instagram stories a few weeks ago that appeared to have been taken at General Hospital's Los Angeles Prospect Studios. After some fan speculation, it has officially been confirmed that Nelle will indeed return.

Do you predict Nelle's presence is made known, or do you anticipate her visit to be something else? Are you expecting Nelle's return and what it will introduce? There are numerous ways you can let us know what you think because we want to hear from you.

The show is a treasure of complicated family drama because Willow is also unaware of the connection between her twin sister and Nelle.

Fans are curious to know about Chloe Lanier's comeback role as Nelle Benson. Are you eager to find out how Nelle enters the narrative?

According to General Hospital spoilers, Nelle will once again provide some hilarious moments, so pay attention!