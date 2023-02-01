Willow on General Hospital: Is Willow going to die on General Hospital?

Katelyn MacMullen is best known for playing Willow Tait on ABC's General Hospital. For "Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series," MacMullen received two back-to-back Daytime Emmy nominations in 2020 and 2021 for her portrayal of Willow Tait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4nze_0kXcAqsw00
Willow on General HospitalPhoto byGetty Images

Prior to playing this part, MacMullen made appearances in The Row by Lionsgate and the Yahoo! series Sin City Saints.

She pursued athletics and school after her family relocated to Reno, Nevada, when she was 12 years old, before returning to California in 2015 to resume her acting career.

Since moving to California, Katelyn has consistently pursued her love by enrolling in and performing at institutions like Playhouse West and UCB.

Willow in General Hospital

On the daytime soap series General Hospital on ABC, Nurse Willow Tait is a fictional character. She is the illegally adopted daughter of the late Douglas Miller and the late Lorraine "Harmony" Miller. She is the daughter of the late Dr. Silas Clay and his ex-wife Nina Reeves.

The part has been played by Katelyn MacMullen since the character's debut on October 18, 2018.

Willow is the fraternal twin of the late Nelle Benson and was born to Nina Reeves, CEO of Crimson, and her late ex-husband Dr. Silas Clay.

Since Nina's daughters Willow and Nelle were born during her 23-year coma and she was unable to have any more children once she awoke due to an early onset of menopause, their conception is considered a miracle.

As the schoolteacher for Aiden Spencer and Charlotte Cassadine, Willow moved to Port Charles. She was also the biological mother of Wiley Cooper-Jones, the young child who passed away alongside Lucas and Brad.

Hank "Shiloh" Archer, a former member of the band "Dawn of Day," is observed to be the father of Willow's child. Later on, it is learned that Willow's mother is Harmony Miller and that Kali Miller is her birth name.

On April 23, 2019, it was made public that Harmony had coerced Willow into joining the "Dawn of Day" trust and engaging in sexual activity with Shiloh. Unexpectedly, Harmony kept Willow's pregnancy a secret from Shiloh despite finding the pregnancy test that proved Willow was pregnant.

When Willow discovered that her mother had sided with Shiloh against her, she was horrified. When Willow, now going by Lorraine, tried to make amends with Harmony, Shiloh was also shown to have taken advantage of Willow.

Sasha demanded that Willow inform her boyfriend at the time, Harrison Chase, that she might be carrying his child. Although Willow told Chase the truth, it turns out that she wasn't actually pregnant.

On May 12, 2020, Willow and Michael got married as a matter of convenience so that Michael could obtain custody of his son Wiley Corinthos. She gained Sonny and Carly Corinthos as in-laws as a result of their union. She also joined the Corinthos, Quartermaine, and Spencer families, three of the most influential ones in Port Charles, through marriage.

Carly informed Jax that Willow had adopted Wiley on June 7, 2021. Shortly after giving birth, Joan vanished, and Harmony and Douglas raised Willow as their own. This was a lie, though.

Conclusion

On April 8, 2022, Neil Byrne's brother Brendon revealed that Willow's biological parents are Silas and Nina and that she is Nelle Benson's twin. Willow was sold to Harmony by her grandmother Madeline Reeves to be reared with her husband Douglas after being forcibly put up for adoption by her.

Willow finds out that Nina is her biological mother, Nelle is her twin sister, and Wiley is her biological nephew on January 16, 2023.

Willow learned she was expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her ex-husband and current lover Michael on June 29, 2022. The baby is expected in February 2023.

