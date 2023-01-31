Mr Beast helps 1,000 Blind People See for the first time – How much is the surgery?

MrBeast, a YouTube sensation, is helping at least 1,000 people understand the world. One thousand people who were blind or almost blind but could not afford the surgery will have their cataracts removed thanks to the content creator's most recent prank. "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time" is the title of Mr. Beast's most recent video, in which he performs this act of kindness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XI0rb_0kXMB5sZ00
Mr. Beast help 1,000 Blind PeoplePhoto byGetty Images

For the benefit of people who are blind or visually impaired, MrBeast teamed together with eye surgeons and charitable groups.

In the Saturday video, which has received over 57 million views within two days, MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson—says, "We're treating a thousand people's blindness."

The heartwarming video depicts before-and-after images of individuals who have recovered from surgery and can see clearly are a part of the video. A few of the participants also received presents from the YouTuber, including monetary donations.

Surgery for 1,000 blind people

Donaldson collaborated with ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson to carry out the initial series of operations in Florida. Levenson has managed the "Gift of Sight" program, which offers free cataract surgery to uninsured individuals who are rendered legally blind by cataracts, for more than 20 years.

Levenson states in the video that those who require cataract removal surgery account for half of all blindness worldwide.

More than 50% of blindness worldwide is due to cataracts, which may be permanently removed with a 10-minute procedure for less than $100 in resource-limited areas, according to Levenson in a statement to People. The program offers free cataract operations, which typically cost close to $7,000 per eye.

More than 1,000 people who are blind or almost blind will receive cataract removal procedures because of MrBeast's most recent prank. Although cataracts typically impact vision as people age, there are millions of examples when they do so at a young age.

Dr. Levenson begins the video by saying that patients who require a 10-minute procedure account for half of all blindness worldwide. More than 200 million people are affected by this issue.

The Chief Medical Officer of SEE International, a different nonprofit group that collaborated with MrBeast on this video to aid persons with vision impairments, is Dr. Levenson.

In nations like Jamaica, Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, and Kenya, 1,000 people were able to have the operation as a result of their assistance.

Appreciation and Critique

Everyone has praised Mr. Beast's most recent video, which enabled 1,000 blind people to sight for the first time. Dr. Levenson has applauded Mr. Beast's kindness and initiatives to put an end to avoidable blindness.

However, this film has drawn criticism for using blind people as clickbait and for his own desire to boost his popularity. Mr. Beast and his supporters are baffled as to why criticism is still being leveled despite such a kind act.

Some argue that government intervention is necessary since it shouldn't take a wealthy YouTuber's kind gesture to show how affordable cataract surgery is.

Despite the little criticism, Mr. Beast should be commended for his efforts in giving 1,000 blind individuals the gift of sight. We aspire for governmental and private organizations everywhere to use similar strategies to end needless blindness.

