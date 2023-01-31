The Incredible Journey of 24-Year-Old Mr. Beast: From Net Worth to Billionaire Status

Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr. Beast, is a YouTuber, philanthropist, and businessman. His 100 million subscribers make him the second YouTube creator in history. He covers genres that include entertainment, stunts, comedy, vlogs, and gaming.

He was born in the United States on May 7, 1998, in the city of Greenville, in eastern North Carolina. He graduated from the nearby private school Greenville Christian Academy. He later went on to enroll at East Carolina University, but only for a short while before dropping out after his mother forced him to leave the house, according to a tweet he wrote in 2019.

Mr. Beast YouTube Journey

At the age of 13, Donaldson started his YouTube career in 2012. When he used the pseudonym "MrBeast6000," his videos were limited to humorous walkthroughs of online games.

He then tried his hand at something he believed would increase his popularity and performance on the video platform. He provided advice on promoting YouTube videos, evaluated the wealth of YouTube stars, and occasionally remarked on other platform-wide happenings. His earliest posts, however, only received a few thousand views.

He now handles numerous other channels too such as Mr. Beast shorts, Mr. Beast Reacts, and so on. The 24-year-old was the first to create a video that had hefty challenges, bizarre acts, and charitable donations. He started giving back to society as his fame increased.

Only in the middle of 2016 did Mr. Beast begin to post reaction videos, which is how he eventually gained almost 30,000 followers.

The following year, Donaldson started making videos with humorous collections of YouTube introductions, which greatly increased his popularity. He mocked other YouTube stars' introductions with his "Worst Intros on YouTube Series." The public can no longer watch these films since they are now private.

Mr. Beast is well-known on the internet for his humor and risky actions. With around 27 million subscribers, he was one of the most popular YouTube creators in 2019. According to a report, he made a record $54 million in 2021 and had 10 billion people watch his videos.

Mr. Beast reportedly earns $3 to $5 million from YouTube each month. Together with his other ventures and sources of income, I would increase by a few million more. Mr. Beast's net worth is estimated to be over $50 million as of 2022. This is only an estimate based on the assets and cash, as well as the fact that Mr. Beast invests so much money into his videos.

MrBeast was recognized as YouTube's biggest philanthropist in 2018 after donating $1 million to charity organizations.

Along with posting strange videos, he also manages a virtual restaurant called "MrBeast Burger," hosts gift competitions, and takes part in humanitarian causes.

His followers may receive MrBeast-themed dishes from over 1,600 restaurants across the nation using the online application. The app had sold about 5 million sandwiches as of January 2022.

MrBeast has superseded PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTube user for the first time in more than a decade. Swedish creator PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, became popular in 2013 with his gaming-related reaction videos. He had the most subscribers of any YouTuber by the end of August 2022.

He broke the previous record set this year by a single person with 100 million members (2019). However, MrBeast attracted 112 million subscribers this month thanks to his charitable work.

Without having access to the specific data, it put him above of PewDiePie's 111 million. For his charitable videos and generous financial gifts, Mr. Beast is well known.

Mr. Beast Net Worth

MrBeast, the richest YouTube content producer in the world, is aiming for a $1.5 billion valuation for his studio and online brand. He intends to sell a tiny portion of his studio, a ten percent stake with an estimated value of $150 million, leaving him with a 90% ownership valued at $1.4 billion.

So, to briefly address the big question, Mr. Beast is not yet a billionaire. But given how much more of an internet sensation he is than any other celebrity, he may wind up being the first YouTuber to do so. It will be amazing to observe the exact moment when he garners $1 billion through his enterprises and content.