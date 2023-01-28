The Evolution of Hope Logan: The Actors Who Have Brought Her to Life on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan is a legacy character on the popular daytime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. As the youngest daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), she is a vital part of the series and has been a fan-favorite for decades.

The role of Hope has been played by two actresses, Annika Noelle and Kim Matula, who have each brought their own unique interpretation of the character to the screen.

Annika Noelle Takes on the Role of Hope Logan

Annika Noelle currently plays the role of Hope on the show and has been in the role since 2018. When she was first cast, she had big shoes to fill as she was taking over from Kim Matula, who had played the role for four years.

However, Noelle quickly won over the fans with her portrayal of the character, and she has now been on the show for five years and remains one of the leading ladies.

Kim Matula's portrayal of Hope Logan

Before Annika Noelle, Kim Matula played the role of Hope Logan. She made her debut in January 2012, and her portrayal of the character was well-received by audiences.

Matula's Hope was known for her feuds with her vixen stepsister Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and her relationships with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) drew interest in the character.

Matula played the role of Hope for four years before exiting the show in December 2014.

Annika Noelle's Acting Career before The Bold and the Beautiful

Before joining The Bold and the Beautiful, Annika Noelle had begun establishing her acting career with minor roles in TV shows and films.

She played Sami Nelson on the web-based soap opera Venice: The Series and had a recurring role on the ABC Family series Chasing Life.

In 2011, she co-starred with Sean Astin and JoBeth Williams in the Hallmark film Love’s Christmas Journey. Her other film credits include Clint Eastwood’s 2014 flick Jersey Boys, and True to the Game with Vivica A. Fox.

The Age of Hope Logan and Rapid Aging of Characters

Hope Logan was initially born on July 2, 2002, which would make her 20 years old. However, like many soap opera children, Hope was rapidly aging, and the show had to revise her birth year.

According to Fandom.com, Hope’s birthday is now July 2, 1992, making her 30 years old. The rapid aging of characters like Hope can be confusing, however, the show does this to add more drama to the show.

Annika Noelle's Future as Hope Logan on the Show

No matter what material Annika Noelle is given, she’ll give her best performance and continue to earn fan support. The actress desires to see her character rebel and take on more complex storylines.

With the show's history of drama, there is no doubt that Hope Logan will continue to be a central character in The Bold and the Beautiful, and Annika Noelle will continue to bring her to life in new and exciting ways.

