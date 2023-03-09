Moyers Oklahoma Student Finds a Piece of History on the Playground

projectile point artifact found on the school playground Photo by Image by Moyers Public School

Moyers Public School shared on its Facebook page about a very cool find recently. They say a 6th-grader found this "projectile point" on the playground, on February 22nd.

The school's post went on to "thank the archaeologists from the Oklahoma Ranger District of the Ouachita National Forest and Heritage Resource Staff" for examining the artifact and providing information about it.

The information they were given on the point estimates it to be 1900-3500 years old. The post mentioned, "it was most likely a point on an atlatl used by hunter-gatherers".

Atlatl definition: "A spearthrower consisting of a wooden stick with a thong or perpendicularly protruding hook on the rear end that grips a grove or socket on the butt of its accompanying spear (or dart), intended to steady the spear immediately prior to throwing, to increase its potential range when thrown, and to increase its force of penetration of the target." - Wiktionary

A commenter on the post said they too have found one on the same playground when they attended Moyers School. Others commented their aww and enthusiasm over the interesting find.

