A grown man asks, "Is it weird that I still watch cartoons as an adult?"

adults watch cartoons Photo by Image by Omar Medina from Pixabay

Many adults who enjoy watching cartoons have pondered the same thing as the person quoted in the title. They want to know if watching cartoons as an adult makes them abnormal. No, it does not. There are benefits to watching cartoons at any age.

If you grew up watching cartoons, I'll bet you probably can still name your favorites, can't you? Likely, you can recall an episode, a scene, or a song from the show, in great detail. Why is that? Probably because they had a big impact on you and were part of your life, your regular routine. For example; Every Saturday morning you sat in front of the TV eating a bowl of Fruit Loops and watching Tom and Jerry.

Maybe you connected with a character and could relate to them. Just because you get older doesn't mean these shows no longer have value. Actually, they can have even more value to an adult, and here's why I say that. Perhaps they help relieve feelings of frustration and lighten your mood when you've had a stressful day. Laughter is quite powerful and good for one's physical and mental health. Many shows that are created for adults can be so serious and cause anxiety, whereas cartoons generally are just the opposite. (Keep in mind there are always exceptions. Some cartoons are full of violence and anxiety-ridden storylines. These are typically created for adult audiences and are not the topic of this article.)

Thank you for reading! Please follow me here on NewsBreak. You may also download the free NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is intended for educational or entertainment purposes and is not intended to give legal or medical advice. For more information, you may click on the linked references cited in the article for which I am not affiliated.

Share your thoughts in the comments and if you like, share this article with others who may like to read it.