March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Should you be screening?

Awareness is so important, it can save lives. Colon cancers and rectal cancers, (referred to collectively as colorectal cancer) are preventable and treatable with screening. Screening is now recommended for people ages 45 - 75 and younger than 45 for those at a higher risk.

We may tend to think of colorectal cancer as an older person's illness, however, research is showing an increase in cases in persons under 50 years of age.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined and 1 in 20 people will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Understanding the symptoms and risk factors are important to help catch colorectal cancer early on.

It is recommended that adults should be having colorectal screenings at the age of 45 - 75, and sooner if they have a family history because this puts them at a higher risk.

Over 20 million Americans are eligible for colorectal screening but have not done so. Sharing these facts with friends and family is a great way to increase awareness of this disease.

Have you been diagnosed with colorectal cancer? While every case is unique this resource can help you understand treatments and survival rates.

