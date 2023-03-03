What's Cooking Momma Wren?- Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

buttermilk biscuits Photo by Image by Gwen Wren

Let's make biscuits! In this article, I will give you step-by-step directions for how I make warm fluffy irresistible buttermilk biscuits.

Step 1: Gather your supplies.

You'll need to grease a baking pan or baking sheet with vegetable shortening. I use a 10-inch cast iron flat skillet as you can see in the above photo. Also, you'll need a medium-sized mixing bowl. Next get something to cut your biscuits out with. I don't have a biscuit cutter. I use a small tin can that tomato sauce came in I think, with both ends cut out and of course label removed and washed. A cookie cutter works just fine too. You'll need to preheat the oven to 450 F.

Step 2: Gather your ingredients.

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

2/3 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup vegetable shortening

gather your ingredients Photo by Image by Gwen Wren

Step 3: Let's make the dough.

Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder in the mixing bowl. Mix it well with a spoon. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. I like to use my fist and firmly push the flour down and around the sides of the bowl until it resembles a bird's nest. Now add the buttermilk to the well you made. Add the shortening and mix it with your hand using a squeezing motion until mixed and a ball of dough forms. It should be soft and slightly sticky. But, if it seems too dry you can add more milk. Likewise, if it seems too wet, add more flour.

Step 4: Knead and cut into biscuits.

Place your dough on a lightly floured surface. Knead it about 6 or 8 times. Don't work it too much or the biscuits will be tough. Now pat the dough out with your hand to about 1/2 inch thick. Cut the dough with the cutter you have and place them onto the greased pan. Make sure they touch each other, this helps them to rise up nicely.

buttermilk biscuits ready to be baked Photo by Image by Gwen Wren

Step 5: Bake

Bake until golden brown, mine take about 10 - 15 minutes. It will vary depending on your oven, the size of your biscuits, and your desired brownness. Sometimes I brush the tops with melted butter and other times I just eat them with butter or jelly inside or both!

Enjoy!

