"God this is so unfair that he's been locked up for 29 years for a crime he did not commit." -Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian made this statement on her social media Twitter page in response to the recent release of Kevin Keith from the Marion Correctional Institution, an Ohio prison. Keith had been locked up for 29 years after being convicted of a triple murder as well as the attempted murder of three more people back in February 1994. Keith has maintained his innocence all these years. The facts that have come out after his conviction point to his being wrongfully charged for these horrendous crimes.

But, there seems to be another side to this story. Back in July 2019, two of the victims (Quanita was 6 at the time of the attack, and Quentin was 4) that survived the attack said in an interview "We want her to look into the facts," Quanita said, (talking about Ms. Kardashian). "Of course he's going to tell you he's innocent. He wants to get out." The two share the vivid details of the events of that terrifying day. They claim that Keith is the man they saw with their own eyes that evening and had even spoken to him before "he shot everybody up." "There's no doubt in our minds it was him," Quanita said. "We are 100% correct."

So many questions we are left with. Who is telling the truth? Is this a case of mistaken identity? It's no secret that the justice system is flawed and can never render perfect judgment. After all, it is run by imperfect people. Even with the best of intentions, mistakes are made, and lives are forever changed. We may never know the truth of this story or countless others like it.

