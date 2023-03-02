Trivia: Can it Benefit People with Dementia?

Gwen Wren

Man with Memory ProblemsPhoto byImage by Tumisu from Pixabay

Did you know that trivia and brain teasers can help improve memory function? Not only that but they can actually slow down the effects of dementia. How does it do that, you may wonder?

Noah Bandt - Trivia for Seniors with Dementia:

Brain games like puzzles and trivia can help seniors stimulate their cerebral cortex and produce dopamine, which is vital to healthy brain function. -Bandt

The article also points out other benefits of trivia for seniors, such as stress reduction, improved cognitive function, and socializing opportunities.

Movie scenePhoto byImage by OsloMetX from Pixabay

Trivia Time! Let's play a little game for fun to get your gears moving. You have to guess the movie's name from a short description. If you find this entertaining, why not share the joy with your family and friends? Okay, let's do this! (answers are at the bottom)

1. A divorced man misses his children so desperately that he disguises himself as a middle-aged British nanny to be near them.

2. A coming-of-age story about a shy young boy sent by his irresponsible mother to spend the summer with his wealthy, eccentric uncles in Texas.

3. A teenager from Chicago moves to a small town, where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing.

4. A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love.

5. Obsessively punctual FedEx executive is en route to an assignment in Malaysia when his plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean during a storm.

6. A reality television program filmed 24/7 through thousands of hidden cameras and broadcast to a worldwide audience.

7. The real-life story of an NFL player and his rise out of the depths of poverty, neglect, and homelessness to become one of the NFL's greatest athletes.

8. In the summer of 1962, a new kid in town is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy team, resulting in many adventures.

9. A 17-year-old high school student gets lost in 1955 by an accident, 30 years back in time.

10. A group of young misfits discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure.

Movie projectorPhoto byImage by mohamed_hassan from Pixabay

How many did you get correct? Answers: 1. Mrs. Doubtfire, 2. Secondhand Lions, 3. Footloose, 4. The Princess Bride, 5. Castaway, 6. The Truman Show, 7. The Blind Side, 8. The Sandlot, 9. Back to the Future, 10. The Goonies.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for educational or entertainment purposes and is not intended to give legal or medical advice. For more information, you may click on the linked references cited in the article.

