3rd Annual "Virtual" Trail of Tears Walk for the Choctaw Nation Begins March 1st: Everyone's Invited.

The Trail of Tears Virtual Journey is set to begin on March 1, 2023, and continues through May 31, 2023. Participants will walk a virtual route that's over 620 miles long. The route runs from Nanih Waiya Mound in Mississippi to Nanih Waiya in Oklahoma. Their progress will be logged via an online app called Walker Tracker.

The virtual Trail of Tears Journey was started by the Choctaw Nation Healthy Lifestyles Team as a way to get Choctaw tribal members active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Giving them the virtual challenge gave a purpose to many of our members,” says Doris Winlock, Healthy Lifestyle Coordinator. “They were excited to learn about the journey our ancestors took.”

Last year 700 completed the journey. People from 41 U.S. states and 3 other countries participated.

Everyone is encouraged to join and depending on their fitness level make a team of 1, 2, or 3.

"Participants who walk a daily amount of 14,000 steps or more a day will sign up as solo (team of 1). Those who walk a daily amount of 10,000 sign up as a team of two and those who walk 5,000 or less steps will sign up as a team of 3.", says the article.

To join the challenge, participants can review the details of the Virtual Trail of Tears. Everyone is invited to participate and upon finishing will receive a medal and certificate through the mail. Winlock says, “Round up a couple of your friends and sign up today!”

