Seasonal Allergies are in Full Force this Spring: What can you do about it?

Are you prepared for allergy season? Actually, allergies are a year-round issue but, people tend to think of them most in the spring when everything starts to bloom. While you can't prevent all allergy symptoms, there are things you can do to greatly reduce the impact allergens can have on your life and health. Some of these suggestions may be good ole common sense, but there are a few that may surprise you.

Shut the front door...and windows. Keep as many allergens out of your home, car, and workplace as possible. Especially on windy days.

Keep a check on the current allergen count in your area and avoid the outdoors when the numbers are high. Here's one you can use- Asthma and Allergy Forecast.

Wash your body, clothes, and bedding regularly. Every time you come into your home you're bringing lots of allergens in on your hair/body, clothes, and shoes.

Wear a mask when doing tasks that stir up dust and allergens, ie; sweeping, vacuuming, mowing, or raking.

Sip water and other healthy beverages to help clear the excess mucus.

Rinse your sinuses clean with a neti pot or similar product.

