Native American or American Indian: Does Terminology Matter?

The short answer is "Yes", terminology does matter. A well-respected native American museum has an entire section, under FAQ, dedicated to teaching interested ones the importance of using acceptable terminology, as well as words and phrases that should be avoided that have negative connotations and that "perpetuate stereotypes".

American Indian, Indian, Native American, or Native are acceptable and often used interchangeably in the United States; however, Native Peoples often have individual preferences on how they would like to be addressed. To find out which term is best, ask the person or group which term they prefer. When talking about Native groups or people, use the terminology the members of the community use to describe themselves collectively. There are also several terms used to refer to Native Peoples in other regions of the Western Hemisphere. The Inuit, Yup'ik, and Aleut Peoples in the Arctic see themselves as culturally separate from Indians. In Canada, people refer to themselves as First Nations, First Peoples, or Aboriginal. In Mexico, Central America, and South America,the direct translation for Indian can have negative connotations. As a result, they prefer the Spanish word indígena (Indigenous), comunidad (community), and pueblo (people).

Being educated in the cultural diversity of Indigenous Peoples' is very important and can "encourage cultural understanding and sensitivity". There is a growing awareness of the need to teach students about Native American culture. A fantastic resource for teachers and all interested people can be found here with this interactive educational tool; "Native Knowledge 360° Essential Understandings about American Indians". It condenses key information into 10 themes such as; "AMERICAN INDIAN CULTURES" and "INDIVIDUAL DEVELOPMENT AND IDENTITY".

These concepts reflect a multitude of untold stories about American Indians that can deepen and expand your teaching of history, geography, civics, economics, science, engineering, and other subject areas.

Making the effort to educate people and help them to get a deeper understanding of the diverse cultures of the people around them can have a tremendously positive impact on our society.

