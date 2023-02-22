Let's grow something! Oklahoma Gardeners are gearing up for planting season. Start planning your garden today.

Harvesting a variety of homegrown vegetables Photo by jf-gabnor on Pixabay

Growing plants for food is an exciting and much-anticipated activity every spring for many people. Like most things that are worth doing, gardening has its share of challenges. That is why planning is key to making a successful go at gardening. But, where do you start? Hopefully, this article will inspire you to grow a garden full of delicious fruits and vegetables!

When planning a garden you'll need to consider the amount of space and location you have to work with, the kinds of foods you want to grow, and the best time to plant them. Some find it helpful to draw out the space on paper using a pencil so changes can easily be made. What kind of garden will you have? Will it be a traditional garden or maybe a "no-till" garden or maybe you want to use raised beds or containers to grow tasty fruits and veggies? They each have their benefits and can be adapted to fit just about anyone's needs.

Gardening Photo by Image by PierreGilbert from Pixabay

Once you have decided on the kind of garden you will have, think about the kinds of things you want to grow. What do you and your family enjoy eating the most? Tomatoes, as well as squash, are quite popular choices in the south. It's important to research the growing habits of each variety of plant you plan to grow, so you will know what its needs are, ie: space, nutrients, light, etc. Side note: Did you know, not all plants get along with each other? It's true. Companion planting is something to keep in mind when deciding who gets planted next to whom.

Strawberries Photo by Image by Katharina N. from Pixabay

Now that you have an idea of what fruits and vegetables you want to grow, a very important step is knowing when to plant them. Timing is crucial, plant too early and a surprise cold snap could kill your plants, plant too late and the heat can. For more information on garden planning, check out this guide from the Oklahoma Cooperative Extention Service. It also has a helpful chart that lists what to plant in the cool season as well as the warm season. Happy Gardening Y'all!

