Let's grow something! Oklahoma Gardeners are gearing up for planting season. Start planning your garden today.

Gwen Wren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEn3V_0kva4iwt00
Harvesting a variety of homegrown vegetablesPhoto byjf-gabnor on Pixabay

Growing plants for food is an exciting and much-anticipated activity every spring for many people. Like most things that are worth doing, gardening has its share of challenges. That is why planning is key to making a successful go at gardening. But, where do you start? Hopefully, this article will inspire you to grow a garden full of delicious fruits and vegetables!

When planning a garden you'll need to consider the amount of space and location you have to work with, the kinds of foods you want to grow, and the best time to plant them. Some find it helpful to draw out the space on paper using a pencil so changes can easily be made. What kind of garden will you have? Will it be a traditional garden or maybe a "no-till" garden or maybe you want to use raised beds or containers to grow tasty fruits and veggies? They each have their benefits and can be adapted to fit just about anyone's needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7mRV_0kva4iwt00
GardeningPhoto byImage by PierreGilbert from Pixabay

Once you have decided on the kind of garden you will have, think about the kinds of things you want to grow. What do you and your family enjoy eating the most? Tomatoes, as well as squash, are quite popular choices in the south. It's important to research the growing habits of each variety of plant you plan to grow, so you will know what its needs are, ie: space, nutrients, light, etc. Side note: Did you know, not all plants get along with each other? It's true. Companion planting is something to keep in mind when deciding who gets planted next to whom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6cvr_0kva4iwt00
StrawberriesPhoto byImage by Katharina N. from Pixabay

Now that you have an idea of what fruits and vegetables you want to grow, a very important step is knowing when to plant them. Timing is crucial, plant too early and a surprise cold snap could kill your plants, plant too late and the heat can. For more information on garden planning, check out this guide from the Oklahoma Cooperative Extention Service. It also has a helpful chart that lists what to plant in the cool season as well as the warm season. Happy Gardening Y'all!

Thank you for reading! Please follow me here on NewsBreak. You may also download the free NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is intended for educational and/or entertainment purposes and is not intended to give legal or medical advice. For more information, you may click on the linked references cited in the article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and if you like, share this article with others you think would like to read it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gardening# planning# oklahoma

Comments / 4

Published by

Gwen is a complex soul with a wide variety of passions, from DIYs to volunteering.

Moyers, OK
81 followers

More from Gwen Wren

How Well Do You Know Movie Trivia? Check Out This Quiz

Let's play a little game for fun to get your gears moving. You have to guess the movie's name from a short description. If you find this entertaining, why not share the joy with your family and friends? Okay, let's do this! (answers are at the bottom)

Read full story

3rd Annual "Virtual" Trail of Tears Walk for the Choctaw Nation Begins March 1st: Everyone's Invited.

The Trail of Tears Virtual Journey is set to begin on March 1, 2023, and continues through May 31, 2023. Participants will walk a virtual route that's over 620 miles long. The route runs from Nanih Waiya Mound in Mississippi to Nanih Waiya in Oklahoma. Their progress will be logged via an online app called Walker Tracker.

Read full story
1 comments

Ward Off Allergy Symptoms: Practical Suggestions That Work.

Are you prepared for allergy season? Actually, allergies are a year-round issue but, people tend to think of them most in the spring when everything starts to bloom. While you can't prevent all allergy symptoms, there are things you can do to greatly reduce the impact allergens can have on your life and health. Some of these suggestions may be good ole common sense, but there are a few that may surprise you.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Fishing Record Held Since 1974, Black Crappie. Will it ever be broken?

According to the official Oklahoma State Records, the largest black crappie has been undefeated for nearly a half-century! Rollie Williams has managed to hold the title since June 16, 1974. His prize crappie was caught in a pond in Ottawa County, weighing in at a whopping 4 lbs 10.00 ozs! Here is a link to the actual picture.

Read full story
5 comments

No-Till Gardening Method to Improve Soil: Here's what we did.

Gardening has been a part of my life as far back as I can remember. Some of my favorite memories took place in a garden. Like digging in the dirt with old dishes Granny gave me while she and Pa hoed around the green beans. One summer I planted a handful of cotton seeds Mom gave me in a small gap between two fruit trees along the edge of the garden. Watching them grow and make pretty white tufts of cotton gave me a feeling of accomplishment. All summer long I got to eat my weight in fresh cucumbers and green onions. As a child, gardening seemed so easy. Probably because the grown-ups were doing most of the work and we had a tractor to disc up the massive garden.

Read full story

Native American or American Indian: Does Terminology Matter?

The short answer is "Yes", terminology does matter. A well-respected native American museum has an entire section, under FAQ, dedicated to teaching interested ones the importance of using acceptable terminology, as well as words and phrases that should be avoided that have negative connotations and that "perpetuate stereotypes".

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy