Wenwen: one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in NYC

Wenwen, a Taiwanese restaurant in Greenpoint, might want to consider a name change to Winwin, because that's exactly what their fried chicken sandwiches are (ba-dum-tss!).

Okay, corny jokes aside, I'm a fried chicken sandwich aficionado and when I say these sandwiches SLAP, I mean it. If you don't live in the area, the sandwiches are worth the trek.

We started with the popcorn chicken as an appetizer and it was delicious. Photo by Gwen Aviles

I went to Wenwen for a friend's birthday a couple of weeks ago, and we all started out with drinks. I tried some drink whose name I can't remember, but what I can recall is the distinct taste of pineapple acid — a bit of an acquired taste. I also tried my friend's Jungle Negroni, which I'd rate about 6 (keep in mind, I'm not the biggest fan of negronis to begin with but this one in particular had a hint of banana liquor that wasn't quite doing it for me). Their signature cocktails seemed to have a bitter theme, if that's your thing. If it's not and you're more of a sweet drink person like me, they could probably make you something different.

Then my friends and I shared popcorn chicken and crispy fried tofu - both of which were fire - before the main event: the BDSM Fried Chicken sandwich.

The BDSM fried chicken sandwich is a must-have. Photo by Gwen Aviles

I need you to trust me when I say this is one of the best fried chicken sandwiches I ever had in my life. It's huge, and comes with a generous serving of seaweed fries.

We were all stuffed and could barely move afterwards. The walk back to my friend's was a little uncomfortable, but no regrets.

If this sounds like a place you'd like to try, I'd recommend making a reservation. They tend to get pretty busy and I wouldn't call this place a hidden gem.

For more info, check out Wenwen on IG and follow me here for more NYC eats (a lot of them are probably going to be fried chicken related, not going to lie, but I promise my palate is a little more diverse than that!)