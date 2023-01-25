Teacher disciplinary process

School districts from Montauk to Valley Stream have found a clever, if not unethical, way to remove unwanted teachers. When allegations or claims against a teacher are of the ‘vanilla’ variety, i.e. unsubstantiated and/or subjective (but not criminal), the district only has one surefire mechanism to ensure that the teacher is removed permanently. A 913 Examination is a tool used by districts to determine if a teacher is fit to teach, either physically, medically, emotionally, mentally etc. Medical doctors are required for these evaluations, and as it happens, these evaluations are most commonly psychiatric evaluations by a certified psychiatrist (an MD). It also happens, that on Long Island, psychiatric fitness exams are almost always performed by ONE particular psychiatrist. I cannot provide a name here as there are multiple lawsuits pending against this person.

While a psychiatric fitness-for-duty exam SHOULD be a subjective, scientifically valid process, on Long Island it is anything but. The aforementioned psychiatrist has stated, under oath, that:

1. He does not administer medically standardized written exams

2. He often allows districts to dictate the outcome that the district desires (unfit)

3. He charges upwards of $17,000 per case

4. He can determine the “patient’s” fitness after a one or two-hour interview

5. He is not providing a diagnosis, but merely an opinion.

6. He strongly recommends that the teacher NOT record the exam session.

The teacher doesn’t stand a chance. Several law suits have previously been brought before the courts, and judges have ruled that the doctor is NOT considered a school district employee and is therefore not liable for mistakes, or for the final disposition of the teacher. His evaluation is not binding, though it is very powerful. Basically, no one claims responsibility when a teacher is disciplined in this manner. However, the school district relies on the doctor’s “unfit” finding, the doctor claims he is just giving his opinion, and the teacher is fired because unfit teachers cannot be teachers anymore. His opinion destroys the teacher.

While the ironies here are many, and laughable, the biggest laugh is that a teacher who performed adequately, or superbly, for decades, is now, in an instant, told they are unfit to be near children. Years, or decades, without any issues, and NOW the teacher is unfit. Years, or decades, with acceptable, or outstanding SUPERVISOR evaluations is now told they are unfit. Does this mean the evaluators were wrong for so many years? No. It just means that NOW the district wants to fire the teacher, and one medical practitioner in particular can and will provide the information needed to remove this teacher. Thus, in order for the district to accomplish their objective, it chooses to NOT interview the teacher’s supervisors or department chairs, or their colleagues or students’ parents. The very people most qualified to provide unbiased information about the teacher’s character, integrity and ability are excluded from the process.

So who is this doctor that has found this goldmine? He has performed fitness-for-duty exams for at least 45 of Long Island’s districts, from Montauk to Valley Stream, and handled over 100 cases in the past decade. Superintendents, who all know each other via their professional association, make their “recommendation” to their respective Boards, and the good doctor is hired. Are there NO other psychiatrists on Long Island that are qualified to do these exams? Maybe some would do the work for a discount, or for free,

APA symbol Photo by apa

saving taxpayers money? Maybe there should be a rotating list of doctors, to assure the tests have the proper level of integrity, reliability and subjectivity. And most importantly, maybe the State should describe, and prescribe, exactly what qualifies as a valid exam and how it should be administered!

The final piece of this puzzle involves lawyers. Districts don’t do anything without consulting their lawyers first. How many different law firms work for Long Island’s districts? Two.