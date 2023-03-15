Photo by Growing Up Gallo

The opinions found in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Any factual statements about particular locations and/or companies were taken directly from their respective websites.

New England is a beautiful and diverse region that offers plenty of family-friendly weekend getaways. From charming coastal towns to scenic mountains, there is something for everyone in this part of the country. In this article, we will explore some of the best family weekend getaways in New England.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is a vibrant city and one of our favorite destinations for family weekend getaways in New England. The Boston Children’s Museum is a must-visit destination for families with young children. The museum offers interactive exhibits and hands-on activities that encourage learning through play. The Museum of Science, Boston is one of our family-friendly favorites as well.

The New England Aquarium is another popular attraction that offers a chance to get up close and personal with marine life. Families can also explore the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum to learn about the city’s role in the American Revolution. The museum offers a unique opportunity to participate in a reenactment of the famous tea party.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod is a popular summer destination for families. The region is known for its stunning beaches, charming towns, and outdoor activities. Families can take a whale watching tour to see humpback whales, dolphins, and seals in their natural habitat. The Cape Cod Rail Trail is a 22-mile bike path that runs through several towns on Cape Cod. Families can also explore the Cape Cod National Seashore, a protected area that offers breathtaking views of the ocean and wildlife. If you’re looking to relax, Cape Cod is also a great New England destination for a lazy beach weekend.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Block Island, located off the coast of Rhode Island, is a great destination for a family getaway in New England. The island offers stunning beaches, hiking trails, and plenty of outdoor activities for families to enjoy. Families can take a ferry to the island and stay in one of the many hotels or vacation rentals available. The island is known for its natural beauty and unspoiled landscapes, making it a great place to unwind and connect with nature.

Families can also visit the Block Island Historical Society to learn about the island’s history and explore the exhibits on maritime history. Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, explore the outdoors, or learn about local history, Block Island is a great destination for a family weekend getaway in New England.

Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic is a picturesque seaside town in Connecticut that is known for its maritime history. The Mystic Seaport Museum is a must-visit attraction for families. The museum is home to historic ships, including the last wooden whale ship in the world! Families can also explore the exhibits on maritime history and participate in hands-on activities like rope-making and knot-tying. The Mystic Aquarium allows kids to get up close with some amazing and local marine wildlife. Mystic also offers plenty of outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. The variety Mystic offers makes it a great destination for family weekend getaways in New England.

White Mountains, New Hampshire

The White Mountains in New Hampshire offer plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities. Families can hike the famous Flume Gorge, a natural formation that is over 800 feet long and up to 90 feet tall. The Franconia Notch State Park is another popular destination that offers hiking, biking, and skiing opportunities. Families can also take a scenic drive along the Kancamagus Highway, a 34-mile stretch of road that offers stunning views of the mountains and forests.

Burlington, Vermont

Burlington is a charming town in Vermont that is known for its stunning views of Lake Champlain and its vibrant cultural scene. Families can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking on the lake. The Shelburne Museum is a popular attraction that offers a chance to see historic buildings and artifacts from the region’s past. The ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center is another popular destination that offers interactive exhibits on marine life and the environment. If you’re looking for family weekend getaways in New England winter, Vermont should be your first stop.

In conclusion, New England offers plenty of family-friendly weekend getaways that cater to a variety of interests. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, cultural attractions, or historic sites, there is something for everyone in this beautiful region. So pack your bags and plan your next family weekend getaway in New England!