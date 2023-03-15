Why Vacations are Important for Family

The opinions expressed in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences.

Vacations are a great way to create lasting memories and strengthen family bonds. For families who choose to worldschool, traveling abroad can be particularly important as they provide a chance to reinforce the lessons learned in the classroom and to expose children to new ideas, cultures, and ways of life.  This is why vacations are important for family.

What is Worldschooling?  A tailored education

Worldschooling involves traveling the world and learning through hands-on experiences, whether it be visiting museums, exploring natural wonders, or interacting with local communities. The goal of worldschooling is to create well-rounded individuals who are knowledgeable about the world and capable of adapting to different cultures and environments. One of the most significant benefits of worldschooling is that it allows families to tailor their education to their children’s interests and needs.

Real-World Application

Vacations are an important part of the worldschooling community because they provide an opportunity to apply what children have learned in the classroom to real-world situations. By experiencing history, culture, and nature in this way, children are more likely to retain what they have learned and to develop a deeper understanding of the subject.

Our family visited 5 countries – the Dominican Republic, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, and Mexico – in the span of 8 months, most of which we stayed for an extended period of time (a month or more).  By the end of many of these stays our kiddos were able to have basic interactions with the locals in the local language, like saying good morning, hello, please, thank you, etc.

This was an incredible experience for our family.  Our kids grew the confidence to step out of their bubbles to immerse themselves in other cultures and attend school and interact with other children from all over the world.  It was inspiring to see how culture and language barriers did not prevent these children from forming lasting bonds and friendships with each other.

Bonding and Connection

The opportunity to bond and connect on a deeper level is another reason why vacations are important for family. When families travel together, they are forced to rely on one another and to work together to overcome challenges. This can help to build trust, communication skills, and resilience. It can also create memories that will last a lifetime.

Our journey allowed us to realize that “home” is not a house filled with stuff, it’s wherever we are together.  Our family is our home.

Recharge and Prevent Burnout

Another benefit of vacations is that they provide an opportunity to break free from daily routines and to recharge. This is especially important for families who are worldschooling, as it can be easy to fall into the trap of constant learning and exploration. Taking a vacation can provide a much-needed break and allow everyone to return to their studies refreshed and energized. This is one of the most important reasons why vacations are important for family.

While our travels were full of museums, and ruins, and tours, we were also sure to have plenty of lazy, unstructured days when our family could just do our thing as we would normally do.

Planning a Worldschooling Vacation

When planning a vacation for a worldschooling family, there are several things to consider. It is important to choose a destination that aligns with the family’s interests and goals, plan ahead and ensure that the vacation will be both educational and enjoyable, and involve children in the planning process, right down to packing their luggage, to foster a sense of ownership and engagement in the trip.

Conclusion

Why vacations are important for family? Vacations are an important part of worldschooling family life because they provide a chance to apply what children have learned in the classroom to real-world situations, to bond as a family, and to recharge. By choosing destinations that align with their interests and goals, and by involving children in the planning process, families can ensure that their vacations are both educational and enjoyable. Whether it be exploring ancient ruins, hiking through a rainforest, or simply lounging on a beach, vacations can create lasting memories and strengthen family bonds.

