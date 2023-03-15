The opinions in this article are strictly our own, based on our own personal experience. Any factual statements about any locations or company services and amenities were taken directly from their respective websites.

New England is a region of the United States that is known for its stunning scenery, rich history, and diverse culture. With so many things to see and do, it’s no surprise that New England is a popular destination for family vacations. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best family vacations in New England.

Photo by Growing Up Gallo

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod is a popular summer destination that offers something for everyone in the family. With its beautiful beaches, charming towns, and delicious seafood, Cape Cod is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Take a whale watching tour, explore the Cape Cod National Seashore, or enjoy a family bike ride on the Cape Cod Rail Trail. Kids will love the Cape Cod Children’s Museum and the Cape Cod Inflatable Park, while parents can enjoy shopping in the boutiques of Chatham or sampling the local wines at Truro Vineyards.

Acadia National Park, Maine

Acadia National Park is one of the most stunning national parks in the United States. Located on the coast of Maine, the park offers a wide range of activities for families, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and swimming. Take a scenic drive along the Park Loop Road, climb to the top of Cadillac Mountain, or go on a ranger-led wildlife tour. Kids will love the Junior Ranger program, which offers a fun and educational way to explore the park.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island, is a historic seaside town that offers a unique blend of old-world charm and modern amenities. Take a tour of the famous Newport mansions, such as The Breakers or Marble House, or enjoy a family-friendly day at the beach. Kids will love exploring the International Tennis Hall of Fame or taking a ride on the historic Newport Cliff Walk. Parents can enjoy shopping in the boutiques of Thames Street or sampling the local seafood at one of the many waterfront restaurants.

White Mountains, New Hampshire

The White Mountains of New Hampshire offer some of the best outdoor activities in New England. Take a scenic drive on the Kancamagus Highway, hike to the top of Mount Washington, or enjoy a family-friendly ski trip at one of the many ski resorts in the area. Kids will love the Story Land amusement park or the Polar Caves Park, while parents can enjoy shopping in the outlets of North Conway or sampling the local beers at one of the many craft breweries in the region.

Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut, (one of our personal favorites) is a charming coastal town that offers a mix of history and entertainment. Take a tour of the Mystic Seaport Museum, which showcases the region’s maritime heritage, or visit the Mystic Aquarium, where you can see a variety of marine animals, including beluga whales and sea lions. Kids will love exploring the Olde Mistick Village, a collection of shops and restaurants that offer a taste of New England charm, while parents can enjoy a romantic sunset sail on the Mystic River.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Martha’s Vineyard is a popular summer destination that offers a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere. Take a ferry from Cape Cod to the island and explore the charming towns of Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven. Spend a day at one of the many beautiful beaches, rent a bike and explore the island’s many trails, or enjoy a family-friendly game of mini-golf. Kids will love visiting the Island Alpaca Company or the Flying Horses Carousel, while parents can enjoy sampling the local seafood at one of the many restaurants.

Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont, is a vibrant college town that offers a mix of outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Take a stroll along the scenic waterfront, rent a bike and explore the beautiful bike path, or go on a hike in the nearby Green Mountains. Visit the ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center or the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory for a fun and educational family outing. Parents can enjoy sampling the local craft beer or touring the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Block Island (another one of our personal favorites) is a small island off the coast of Rhode Island that offers a quiet and peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Take a ferry from the mainland and enjoy a day at the beach, hike to the top of the island’s highest point, or rent a bike and explore the island’s scenic trails. Kids will love visiting the Southeast Lighthouse or the Block Island Maritime Institute, while parents can enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the island’s many restaurants.

Salem, Massachusetts

Salem, Massachusetts, is a historic town that is famous for its witch trials of the 17th century. Visit the Salem Witch Museum or take a guided tour of the town’s many historic sites, including the House of the Seven Gables and the Salem Maritime National Historic Site. Kids will love visiting the Salem Willows amusement park or the Salem Wax Museum, while parents can enjoy shopping in the town’s many boutiques or sampling the local seafood at one of the many restaurants.

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island, is a vibrant city that offers a mix of culture, history, and entertainment. Visit the Roger Williams Park Zoo or the Providence Children’s Museum for a fun and educational family outing, or explore the city’s many historic sites, including the Rhode Island State House and the Providence Athenaeum. Kids will love riding the carousel at the Alex and Ani City Center or taking a boat tour of the Providence River, while parents can enjoy dining at one of the city’s many world-class restaurants or catching a show at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

In conclusion, New England offers a wide range of family vacation options that are sure to appeal to everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, historic sites, or cultural attractions, there is something for everyone in this beautiful and diverse region. So why not start planning your next family vacation to New England today?