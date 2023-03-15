Photo by Growing Up Gallo

All opinions in this article are our own based on personal experience. Any factual statements and/or claims about specific services or products was taken directly from the respective company websites.

Mexico is a country with many beautiful beaches, making it an ideal destination for families looking for sun, sand, and sea. From the popular Cancun and Playa del Carmen in the east to the lesser-known Mazunte and Sayulita in the west, there are many great options for families to enjoy. In this blog post, we’ll highlight some of the best beaches in Mexico for families.

Cancun

Located on the Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun is one of Mexico’s most famous destinations for a good reason. The beaches here are stunning, with turquoise waters and soft white sand. The waters are shallow, making them perfect for families with young children. Amongst the all-inclusives, there are plenty of family-friendly resorts and hotels to choose from, offering various activities for children of all ages. You can also explore the nearby Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza and Tulum, making it a perfect beach destination that combines relaxation and adventure.

Playa del Carmen

Less than an hour’s drive south from Cancun, Playa del Carmen is another great option for families. We lived here for about six weeks and loved it. The town has a charming atmosphere, with plenty of restaurants, shops, and bars to explore on their famous 5th Ave. The beaches are beautiful, with crystal clear waters and soft sand (the further you venture out from the city center, the better the beaches get).

The water is calm and shallow, making it an excellent spot for kids to swim and snorkel. There are also many activities available, such as horseback riding, zip-lining, and visiting nearby theme parks such as Xcaret and Xplor. You can even take a ferry to the nearby island of Cozumel.

The southwestern side of Playa del Carmen is home to Playacar, a private gated community, which offers a much quieter setting and calmer energy than the rest of Playa del Carmen. Playacar is mostly a residential area, but there are many large hotel resorts with amazing beaches. Playacar is not as walkable as Playa del Carmen, so if you do choose this area be sure to bring a good travel car seat for your little one.

Tulum

A bit further down the coast from Playa del Carmen, Tulum is a laid-back destination with a bohemian vibe. It’s among the best beaches in Mexico for families because it is one of the most picturesque. The beaches here are pristine, with turquoise waters and soft, powdery sand.

Tulum is also known for its eco-conscious resorts and hotels, making it an ideal choice for families looking for sustainable travel options. In addition to relaxing on the beach, families can explore the nearby Mayan ruins along the coastline or go swimming in the nearby cenotes, which are natural swimming holes found throughout the Yucatan Peninsula.

Puerto Vallarta

Located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta is a popular destination for families. The beaches here are beautiful, with calm waters and soft sand. The town has a charming atmosphere, with a mix of traditional Mexican architecture and modern amenities. There are many family-friendly resorts to choose from, with activities such as kids’ clubs, water sports, and poolside games. Families can also explore the nearby jungle, go on whale-watching tours, or take a boat trip to the nearby Marietas Islands.

Mazunte

Located on the southern coast of Mexico, Mazunte is a small, sleepy village that’s perfect for families looking to get away from it all. The beaches here are stunning, with crystal clear waters and soft sand. The town has a relaxed vibe, with plenty of opportunities for families to connect with nature. You can go turtle watching, explore the nearby mangrove forests, or take a boat trip to nearby waterfalls. Mazunte is also known for its eco-friendly hotels and resorts, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a sustainable travel option.

Sayulita

Located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, Sayulita is a small town that’s perfect for families looking for a laid-back beach vacation. Some of the best beaches in Mexico for families are found right here with crystal clear waters and soft sand. The town has a bohemian vibe, with plenty of shops, restaurants, and cafes to explore. Families can take surfing lessons, go whale-watching, or take a boat trip to nearby islands. There are also many eco-friendly resorts and hotels to choose from, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a sustainable travel option.

Los Cabos

Located at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos is a popular beach destination for families. The beaches here are stunning, with turquoise waters and soft sand. The town has a luxurious atmosphere, with many high-end resorts and hotels to choose from. Families can enjoy activities such as snorkeling, whale-watching, and exploring the nearby desert landscape. Los Cabos is also known for its excellent dining options, with many restaurants serving fresh seafood and traditional Mexican cuisine.

Akumal

Located on the Riviera Maya, Akumal is a small town housing one of the best beaches in Mexico for families looking for a low-key beach vacation. The beaches here are beautiful, with calm waters and soft sand. Families can go snorkeling in the nearby Yal-ku lagoon or explore the nearby jungle. There are also many eco-friendly resorts and hotels to choose from, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a sustainable travel option.

Huatulco

Located on the southern coast of Mexico, Huatulco is a hidden gem that’s perfect for families looking for a quiet beach vacation. The beaches here are stunning, with crystal clear waters and soft sand. The town has a laid-back atmosphere, with plenty of opportunities for families to connect with nature. Families can go snorkeling, explore the nearby waterfalls, or take a boat trip to nearby islands. There are also many eco-friendly resorts and hotels to choose from, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a sustainable travel option.

Isla Mujeres

Located off the coast of Cancun, Isla Mujeres is a small island that’s perfect for families looking for a quiet, relaxing beach vacation. The beaches here are beautiful, with calm waters and fine sand. Families can explore the nearby coral reefs, go snorkeling, or take a boat trip to nearby islands. There are also many eco-friendly resorts and hotels to choose from, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a sustainable travel option.

In conclusion, Mexico has a plethora of beautiful beaches that are perfect for families. From the popular destinations of Cancun and Playa del Carmen to the lesser-known gems of Mazunte and Huatulco, there are many great options to choose from. Families can enjoy activities such as swimming, snorkeling, and exploring nearby attractions such as Mayan ruins and waterfalls. With many eco-friendly resorts and hotels available, Mexico is also an ideal choice for families looking for sustainable travel options. Whatever your preferences, Mexico has a beach destination that’s perfect for your family’s next vacation.