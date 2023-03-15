Best Luggage for Kids

GrowingupGallo

Traveling with children can be quite challenging. Between packing their essentials, keeping them entertained and ensuring their safety, parents have a lot to think about. One way to alleviate some of the stress is by investing in the best luggage for kids. This not only allows your child to feel independent but also helps them learn responsibility and organization skills. In this post, we will explore some of the best options for luggage for kids.

The opinions in this article are our own, based on personal experience. Any factual claims about the luggage was taken from their respective websites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNDkS_0lIZ8RV300
Photo byCanva

Trunki

The Trunki is a fun and practical luggage option for kids. It is designed to look like a ride-on toy, which makes it perfect for children who may get tired of walking around airports. The Trunki can hold up to 75 pounds, making it suitable for children up to 8 years old. It also comes with a shoulder strap, which can be useful for parents who need to carry it. This is why it’s among the top of our list of best luggage for kids.

In addition to its fun design, the Trunki also has practical features, including a secure lock and an interior pocket. It is available in a variety of colors and designs, making it easy to find one that your child will love.

Samsonite Dream Rider

The Samsonite Dream Rider is a practical and durable luggage option for kids. It is designed to be lightweight, which makes it easy for children to carry. It also has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. The Dream Rider also has a fun design, with a variety of characters and colors to choose from.

In addition to its design, the Dream Rider has practical features, including a built-in lock and a divider panel. The divider panel can be useful for organizing your child’s belongings and keeping them in place during travel. The Dream Rider is suitable for children up to 8 years old.

Skip Hop Zoo Luggage

The Skip Hop Zoo Luggage is a fun, functional, and some of the best luggage for kids. It is designed to look like a cute animal, with a variety of designs to choose from. The Zoo Luggage is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. It also has a shoulder strap, which can be useful for parents who need to carry it.

In addition to its fun design, the Zoo Luggage has practical features, including a mesh pocket and a detachable shoulder strap. The mesh pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as snacks or a water bottle. The Zoo Luggage is suitable for children up to 6 years old.

iFly Luggage

iFly luggage is our favorite for best luggage for kids, and an excellent choice for kids for a number of reasons. Firstly, the brand offers a wide range of colorful and eye-catching designs that are sure to appeal to children. These fun designs make it easier for kids to spot their luggage at baggage claim and help them feel excited about traveling. Baggage claim is certainly not the most thrilling part of travel, but our kiddos actually looked forward to being able to spot their iFly luggage coming down the conveyor belt.

Secondly, iFly luggage is made with durable materials, which means it can withstand the wear and tear that comes with being handled by airport staff or by little hands. This makes it a reliable option for parents who want a luggage that will last.

Finally, iFly luggage is designed with practical features that are perfect for kids, such as easy-to-use zippers and spacious compartments. With all these great features, iFly luggage is a top choice for parents who want their kids to have a hassle-free and enjoyable travel experience.

Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rolling Luggage

The Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rolling Luggage is a stylish and practical luggage option for kids. It is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. The luggage is also customizable, with a variety of designs and personalization options available.

In addition to its style, the Mackenzie Rolling Luggage has practical features, including a mesh pocket and a detachable shoulder strap. The mesh pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as snacks or a water bottle. The luggage is suitable for children of all ages and can be used for both short and long trips.

Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage

The Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage is also among the best luggage for kids. It is designed to look like a cute animal, with a variety of designs to choose from. The luggage is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. It also has a detachable shoulder strap, which can be useful for parents who need to carry it.

In addition to its fun design, the Classic Rolling Luggage has practical features, including a mesh pocket and a divider panel. The mesh pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as snacks or a water bottle. The divider panel can be useful for organizing your child’s belongings and keeping them in place during travel. The luggage is suitable for children up to 8 years old.

J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack

The J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack is a practical and versatile luggage option for kids. It can be used as a backpack or as a rolling suitcase, making it perfect for children who may get tired of carrying a backpack around. The Sunrise Rolling Backpack is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag.

In addition to its versatility, the Sunrise Rolling Backpack has practical features, including a front pocket and a side mesh pocket. The front pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as a passport or boarding pass. The side mesh pocket can be useful for storing a water bottle. The Sunrise Rolling Backpack is suitable for children of all ages.

Conclusion

Investing in the best luggage for kids can make traveling with children much easier and more enjoyable. From fun and stylish options to practical and durable choices, there are a variety of luggage options available for children of all ages. When choosing a luggage option for your child, consider their age, travel needs, and personal preferences to find the perfect fit. With the right luggage, your child can feel independent and responsible, while also having fun during their travels. When traveling by air, always check the FAA and your airline’s website for additional rules and guidelines about luggage prior to your travel prep.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel with kids# travel preparation# family vacation# travel with toddlers

Comments / 3

Published by

Full time world traveler. We cover tips, tricks, and recommendations for traveling the world with your family.

Stamford, CT
118 followers

More from GrowingupGallo

Family-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

The opinions in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Any factual statements made about particular locations were taken directly from their respective websites.

Read full story

New England Family Resorts

The opinions stated in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Any factual statements made about particular venues and/or companies were taken directly from their respective websites.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Family Vacations in Connecticut

The opinions found in the article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Any factual statement made about a particular location, venue, or company were taken directly from their respective websites.

Read full story
2 comments

New England Family Beach Vacations

Any opinions in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Any factual statements made about any particular location was taken directly from that location's website.

Read full story

Family Glamping

The opinions in the article are strictly our own, based on our personal experienced. Any factual statements made about a company or product was taken directly from their respective websites.

Read full story

Family Weekend Getaways in New England

Photo byGrowing Up GalloThe opinions found in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Any factual statements about particular locations and/or companies were taken directly from their respective websites.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Vacations are Important for Family

The opinions expressed in this article are strictly our own, based on our personal experiences. Vacations are a great way to create lasting memories and strengthen family bonds. For families who choose to worldschool, traveling abroad can be particularly important as they provide a chance to reinforce the lessons learned in the classroom and to expose children to new ideas, cultures, and ways of life. This is why vacations are important for family.

Read full story

Family Vacations in New England

The opinions in this article are strictly our own, based on our own personal experience. Any factual statements about any locations or company services and amenities were taken directly from their respective websites.

Read full story

Beaches in Mexico for Families

All opinions in this article are our own based on personal experience. Any factual statements and/or claims about specific services or products was taken directly from the respective company websites.

Read full story
24 comments

Travel Car Seats for a Toddler

Traveling with toddlers can be a daunting experience, but finding the best travel car seats for a toddler can make all the difference. All of our traveling has given us the opportunity to try out different strategies with our kiddos to see how we can have the smoothest journey possible. Traveling with a toddler (especially by air) can be very stressful.

Read full story

How to Travel with a Toddler on a Plane

Traveling with a toddler on a plane can be a daunting task for any parent. Long flights, cramped spaces, and unpredictable schedules can make the experience exhausting and stressful. However, with some careful planning and preparation, traveling with a toddler can be a fun and enjoyable experience for both you and your child. In this blog post, we’ll share some tips and tricks for how to travel with a toddler on a plane.

Read full story

Family Beaches in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a popular vacation destination for families looking for sun, sand, and adventure. With miles of beautiful coastline and crystal-clear waters, the Dominican Republic offers some of the best family beaches in the world. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the best family beaches in the Dominican Republic and what makes them so special.

Read full story
2 comments

Air Travel with Kids, Dos and Don'ts

Air travel can be a daunting experience for anyone, but air travel with kids can be particularly challenging. From packing to boarding to in-flight entertainment, there are plenty of things to consider to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey. In this blog post, we'll discuss some of the dos and don'ts of air travel with kids that we’ve picked up during our travels to help make your next family vacation a success.

Read full story
1 comments

Family Resorts in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a popular destination for families looking for an all-inclusive beach vacation. With its warm climate, white sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters, the Dominican Republic offers an ideal setting for families to relax and enjoy some quality time together. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy