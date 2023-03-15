Traveling with children can be quite challenging. Between packing their essentials, keeping them entertained and ensuring their safety, parents have a lot to think about. One way to alleviate some of the stress is by investing in the best luggage for kids. This not only allows your child to feel independent but also helps them learn responsibility and organization skills. In this post, we will explore some of the best options for luggage for kids.

The opinions in this article are our own, based on personal experience. Any factual claims about the luggage was taken from their respective websites.

Photo by Canva

Trunki

The Trunki is a fun and practical luggage option for kids. It is designed to look like a ride-on toy, which makes it perfect for children who may get tired of walking around airports. The Trunki can hold up to 75 pounds, making it suitable for children up to 8 years old. It also comes with a shoulder strap, which can be useful for parents who need to carry it. This is why it’s among the top of our list of best luggage for kids.

In addition to its fun design, the Trunki also has practical features, including a secure lock and an interior pocket. It is available in a variety of colors and designs, making it easy to find one that your child will love.

Samsonite Dream Rider

The Samsonite Dream Rider is a practical and durable luggage option for kids. It is designed to be lightweight, which makes it easy for children to carry. It also has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. The Dream Rider also has a fun design, with a variety of characters and colors to choose from.

In addition to its design, the Dream Rider has practical features, including a built-in lock and a divider panel. The divider panel can be useful for organizing your child’s belongings and keeping them in place during travel. The Dream Rider is suitable for children up to 8 years old.

Skip Hop Zoo Luggage

The Skip Hop Zoo Luggage is a fun, functional, and some of the best luggage for kids. It is designed to look like a cute animal, with a variety of designs to choose from. The Zoo Luggage is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. It also has a shoulder strap, which can be useful for parents who need to carry it.

In addition to its fun design, the Zoo Luggage has practical features, including a mesh pocket and a detachable shoulder strap. The mesh pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as snacks or a water bottle. The Zoo Luggage is suitable for children up to 6 years old.

iFly Luggage

iFly luggage is our favorite for best luggage for kids, and an excellent choice for kids for a number of reasons. Firstly, the brand offers a wide range of colorful and eye-catching designs that are sure to appeal to children. These fun designs make it easier for kids to spot their luggage at baggage claim and help them feel excited about traveling. Baggage claim is certainly not the most thrilling part of travel, but our kiddos actually looked forward to being able to spot their iFly luggage coming down the conveyor belt.

Secondly, iFly luggage is made with durable materials, which means it can withstand the wear and tear that comes with being handled by airport staff or by little hands. This makes it a reliable option for parents who want a luggage that will last.

Finally, iFly luggage is designed with practical features that are perfect for kids, such as easy-to-use zippers and spacious compartments. With all these great features, iFly luggage is a top choice for parents who want their kids to have a hassle-free and enjoyable travel experience.

Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rolling Luggage

The Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rolling Luggage is a stylish and practical luggage option for kids. It is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. The luggage is also customizable, with a variety of designs and personalization options available.

In addition to its style, the Mackenzie Rolling Luggage has practical features, including a mesh pocket and a detachable shoulder strap. The mesh pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as snacks or a water bottle. The luggage is suitable for children of all ages and can be used for both short and long trips.

Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage

The Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage is also among the best luggage for kids. It is designed to look like a cute animal, with a variety of designs to choose from. The luggage is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag. It also has a detachable shoulder strap, which can be useful for parents who need to carry it.

In addition to its fun design, the Classic Rolling Luggage has practical features, including a mesh pocket and a divider panel. The mesh pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as snacks or a water bottle. The divider panel can be useful for organizing your child’s belongings and keeping them in place during travel. The luggage is suitable for children up to 8 years old.

J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack

The J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack is a practical and versatile luggage option for kids. It can be used as a backpack or as a rolling suitcase, making it perfect for children who may get tired of carrying a backpack around. The Sunrise Rolling Backpack is made from durable materials and has a hard-shell exterior, which helps protect the contents of the bag.

In addition to its versatility, the Sunrise Rolling Backpack has practical features, including a front pocket and a side mesh pocket. The front pocket can be useful for storing items that your child may need to access quickly, such as a passport or boarding pass. The side mesh pocket can be useful for storing a water bottle. The Sunrise Rolling Backpack is suitable for children of all ages.

Conclusion

Investing in the best luggage for kids can make traveling with children much easier and more enjoyable. From fun and stylish options to practical and durable choices, there are a variety of luggage options available for children of all ages. When choosing a luggage option for your child, consider their age, travel needs, and personal preferences to find the perfect fit. With the right luggage, your child can feel independent and responsible, while also having fun during their travels. When traveling by air, always check the FAA and your airline’s website for additional rules and guidelines about luggage prior to your travel prep.