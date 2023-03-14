Air Travel with Kids, Dos and Don'ts

Air travel can be a daunting experience for anyone, but air travel with kids can be particularly challenging. From packing to boarding to in-flight entertainment, there are plenty of things to consider to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey. In this blog post, we'll discuss some of the dos and don'ts of air travel with kids that we’ve picked up during our travels to help make your next family vacation a success.

Photo by Canva

One of the most important things you can do when traveling with kids is to plan ahead. This means not only booking your flights and accommodations in advance but also taking the time to research the airline's policies regarding children. For example, some airlines may offer special services for families such as pre-boarding or priority seating, do they allow car seats and what are the size requirements, etc. Knowing these policies ahead of time can help you make the most of your travel experience.

Additionally, it's important to plan for your child's comfort during the flight. This may mean packing snacks, drinks, and entertainment for the journey, as well as any necessary medications or comfort items like blankets or stuffed animals.

I know we’re all busy, but not making the time to do some extra homework and planning is a recipe for disaster. Trust me, you will be so happy you did the research ahead of time.

DON'T overpack

While it's important to plan ahead, it's also important not to overpack. Remember, you'll have to carry everything with you through the airport, so try to pack as lightly as possible. This may mean packing fewer clothes or opting for travel-sized versions of toiletries.

When it comes to entertainment and comfort items for air travel with kids, be selective. Pack only the essentials and choose items that will provide the most entertainment or comfort for your child. For example, an e-reader loaded with your child’s favorite books and audiobooks can be a great source of entertainment, while a small blanket can provide comfort and warmth during the flight.

It’s important to let your kiddos be involved in the packing process. Our family traveled full time for about eight months, and we had our kids decide which of their toys they wanted to bring and that they had to fit within a certain amount of space. It also helps for your child to have his or her own luggage. Your child will understand ahead of time which items are coming and which are not, and since it's their decision and not yours, it's much easier for them to accept.

DO arrive early

Arriving at the airport early is crucial when traveling without kids, but becomes even more important when traveling with kids. Not only does it give you time to navigate the airport and find your gate, but it also allows for any unexpected delays or issues that may arise like unexpected bathroom visits, diaper changes, or a cranky child dragging their feet.

Additionally, arriving early can help ease the stress of travel for both you and your child. You'll have time to use the restroom, grab a bite to eat, and settle into your seat before takeoff.

DON'T forget to pack snacks

Snacks can be a lifesaver when traveling with kids. Not only do they provide nourishment and energy, but they can also help keep your child occupied during the flight.

When packing snacks, choose items that are easy to eat and won't create a mess. This may mean packing items like crackers, granola bars, or dried fruit. Definitely pack snack items that they are familiar with as it will help your child find some comfort, especially since the snacks and food offered by your flight might be limited, expensive, or unappealing to your little ones.

Additionally, consider packing some special treats or snacks that your child may not typically get at home. This can make the flight feel like a special occasion and help your child look forward to the journey.

DO communicate with your child

Communication is key when traveling with kids. Before the flight, take the time to explain to your child what to expect during the journey. This may mean talking about the different stages of the flight, such as takeoff and landing, as well as any potential turbulence.

During the flight, continue to communicate with your child. Check in with them periodically to see how they're feeling and address any concerns or fears they may have.

Additionally, encourage your child to communicate with you if they're feeling uncomfortable or need something. This can help prevent meltdowns and make the journey smoother for everyone.

DON'T forget to bring entertainment

Keeping your child entertained during the flight is essential when traveling with kids. This may mean packing books, games, or coloring books to keep your child occupied.

If you have access to in-flight entertainment, take advantage of it. Many airlines offer movies, TV shows, and games that can keep your child entertained for hours.

Additionally, consider loading up books and audiobooks on a child-friendly e-reader before the flight. This can help keep them engaged and entertained throughout the journey.

DO be respectful of other passengers

When traveling with kids, it's important to be respectful of other passengers on the plane. This means doing your best to keep your child quiet and well-behaved during the flight.

While it's normal for kids to get antsy and restless during long flights, there are things you can do to minimize disruptions for other passengers. Encourage your child to use a quiet voice and avoid loud or disruptive activities like kicking the seat in front of them.

If your child does become upset or restless, do your best to address the issue quickly and calmly. This may mean taking a walk up and down the aisle or distracting your child with a game or activity.

Additionally, consider bringing earplugs or noise-canceling headphones for your child to use during the flight. This can help minimize any disruptions and keep the peace on the plane.

DON'T forget about safety

When it comes to air travel with kids, safety should always be a top priority. This means following all airline safety rules and regulations, including buckling your child into their seatbelt during takeoff, landing, and any turbulence.

If you're traveling with a young child, consider bringing a car seat or travel harness for added safety during the flight. This can help prevent injuries in the event of turbulence or other incidents. Always check with your airline for their specific requirements regarding car seats and harnesses.

Additionally, be sure to pack any necessary medications or medical equipment for your child. This may include things like inhalers or EpiPens, as well as any prescription medications your child may need during the flight.

DO be flexible

Finally, it's important to be flexible when traveling with kids. Despite your best efforts, things may not always go as planned, and it's important to be prepared for unexpected changes or delays which can happen frequently.

This may mean packing extra snacks or entertainment for longer-than-expected layovers, or being willing to adjust your travel plans if necessary.

Additionally, be willing to adjust your expectations for the trip. While it's great to have a detailed itinerary and plans in place, traveling with kids can be unpredictable, and it's important to be open to changes and adjustments as needed.

In conclusion, air travel with kids can be a challenging experience, but with the right preparation and mindset, it can also be a rewarding and memorable one. By planning ahead, packing smart, and being respectful of others, you can help ensure a smooth and stress-free journey for you and your family. So, go ahead and book that family vacation – with these dos and don'ts in mind, you're sure to have a great time!