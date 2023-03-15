Dominican Republic Beach Resort Photo by Canva

The Dominican Republic is a popular destination for families looking for an all-inclusive beach vacation. With its warm climate, white sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters, the Dominican Republic offers an ideal setting for families to relax and enjoy some quality time together. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic.

The opinions in this article are our own, based on personal experience. Any factual claims about the resorts and the amenities offered was taken directly from their respective websites.

Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort

Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort is a luxurious resort located in Punta Cana. The resort offers a wide range of activities for families, including a kids' club, teen club, pool, and gorgeous beach with turquoise water. There are also various restaurants and bars on-site, offering a variety of cuisines and drinks. The resort features a beautiful beach, a spa, and a golf course. Accommodations range from standard rooms to multi-bedroom suites. In my opinion, the best part is the fact that the kids and teen clubs come at no extra cost, making it easier for mom and dad to have a day off, making Paradisus Palma Real one of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa is an all-inclusive resort on Uvero Alto Beach on the east coast of the Dominican Republic. The resort offers a range of activities for adults and kiddos alike, including a spa, tennis courts, Explorers Club for Kids, golfing, and a casino to name a few. There are also various restaurants and bars on-site. If you love the outdoors like our kids, Dreams Punta Cana offers horseback riding, windsurfing, snorkeling, and much more to make it one of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic!

Grand Bahia Principe Bavaro

Grand Bahia Principe Bavaro is a family-friendly, all-inclusive resort located on Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana. Being one of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic, it offers a range of activities for families, including a kids' club, teen club, and water park. There’s a wide range of restaurants and bars on-site, offering something for everyone. The resort features all day entertainment on and off the beach, golfing, safari tours, snorkeling, and more. Grand Bahia Principe has over 700 suites with gorgeous views of tropical gardens and their lake-style pools.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is part of the Karisma Hotels & Resorts brand and is inspired by the popular children's television network, Nickelodeon. As one of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic, it offers a unique experience for both adults and children with various amenities, activities, and entertainment options.

The resort features 208 luxurious suites, including themed suites like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles suite and SpongeBob SquarePants suite. The resort also offers a variety of dining options, including gourmet cuisine and kid-friendly fare, as well as a swim-up bar, a beach bar, and a coffee shop.

One of the main attractions of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is the Nickelodeon Place, a themed area that includes character meet-and-greets, a water park, a mini-golf course, and a kids' club. The resort also offers activities like cooking classes, dance parties, and sports competitions. For adults, the resort features a spa, a fitness center, and adult-only areas like the Vassa Spa and the Sensatori Bar. Overall, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is a great choice for families looking for a fun and memorable vacation.

Barcelo Bavaro Palace

Barcelo Bavaro Palace is an ideal resort for families with children, as it offers a wide range of activities and facilities that cater to all age groups. The resort has a dedicated kids' club, called Barcy Club, which is designed for children aged 4 to 12 years old. The club offers a variety of supervised activities and games, including arts and crafts, movies, treasure hunts, and sports. There is also a kids' pool with water slides and splash areas, as well as a playground and a mini-golf course.

For teenagers, the resort has a Teens Club, which is designed for young adults aged 13 to 17 years old. The club offers a range of activities such as video games, billiards, table tennis, and sports tournaments. There is also a disco for teens to socialize and dance.

The resort also offers a range of family-friendly activities that parents can enjoy with their children. For example, families can take a bike tour of the resort or go horseback riding on the beach. There are also several water sports that families can enjoy together, such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

In the evenings, the resort offers a variety of entertainment options that are suitable for families. There are nightly shows at the theater, which include live music, dance performances, and comedy shows. Families can also enjoy outdoor movie nights or take part in a bonfire on the beach.

Overall, Barcelo Bavaro Palace offers a fantastic range of family-friendly activities and facilities that cater to all age groups. Families can enjoy a fun and memorable vacation while also taking advantage of the resort's luxurious amenities and beautiful surroundings.

Majestic Colonial Punta Cana

Majestic Colonial Punta Cana is an excellent choice for families looking for a fun and relaxing vacation in the Dominican Republic. The resort offers a wide range of family-friendly activities, including a kids' club, mini golf, a water park, and a playground. The kids' club provides a safe and fun environment for children aged 3-14 to play and participate in supervised activities while parents enjoy some well-deserved downtime.

The resort also has a family pool and a separate adults-only pool, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their preferred atmosphere. With spacious suites that can accommodate families of all sizes and a variety of dining options that cater to even the pickiest eaters, Majestic Colonial Punta Cana is a great destination for families looking for a stress-free vacation.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort located on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic. With 13 swimming pools, nearby beaches, a kids' club, and several family-friendly restaurants, the resort offers plenty of activities and amenities for guests of all ages. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa, a golf course, and nightly entertainment. Overall, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an excellent choice for families looking for a fun and relaxing vacation.

Be Live Collection Canoa

Be Live Collection Canoa is a family-friendly all-inclusive resort located on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic. This beautiful resort boasts numerous amenities that are perfect for families with children of all ages. The resort's grounds are expansive, with lush tropical gardens, beautiful beaches, and multiple swimming pools, including a children's pool with slides and water features. There is also a mini-club with a wide range of supervised activities for kids, including crafts, games, and sports, allowing parents to relax and enjoy some time to themselves.

In addition to the resort's recreational facilities, Be Live Collection Canoa also offers a variety of dining options that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. The resort's all-inclusive package includes access to several restaurants, including a buffet with kid-friendly options, a pizzeria, and a grill. There are also several bars located throughout the resort, offering refreshing beverages for both parents and kids alike. Overall, Be Live Collection Canoa is an excellent choice for families seeking a fun and relaxing vacation in a beautiful tropical setting.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is one of the best family resorts in the Dominican Republic for outdoor activities. One of the top attractions is the onsite equestrian center, which offers horseback riding lessons for all levels, pony rides for children, and guided trail rides through the lush countryside. Families can also enjoy a visit to the shooting center, where they can try their hand at skeet shooting or trap shooting.

For water enthusiasts, Casa de Campo offers a variety of activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing. Families can rent a boat or take a guided tour to explore the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. The resort also features several swimming pools, including an infinity pool and a children's pool with water slides.

Other family-friendly activities at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas include tennis lessons, golf courses, zip lining, and a fun-filled kids' club. The kids' club offers a wide range of activities, including arts and crafts, outdoor games, and educational experiences, and is supervised by experienced and trained staff. Whether you're looking for relaxation or adventure, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has something for everyone in the family to enjoy

When choosing the best family resort in the Dominican Republic, it’s important to consider the needs and preferences of each family member. Some families may prefer a resort with a water park and kids' club, while others may prefer a resort with luxurious accommodations and a variety of adult activities. No matter what your family's preferences are, there is a resort in the Dominican Republic that will meet your needs.

Overall, the Dominican Republic is an excellent destination for families looking for an all-inclusive beach vacation. With its beautiful beaches, warm climate any time of year, and range of activities, the Dominican Republic offers an ideal setting for families to relax and enjoy some quality time together. Whether you choose to stay at a luxurious resort or a family-friendly resort with a water park and kids' club, you're sure to have a memorable vacation in the Dominican Republic.