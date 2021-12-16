Springfield, OH

A Look Inside An Abandoned Macy's

Macy's Interior

SPRINGFIELD OH - We all have fond memories strolling through the mall, those include Macy's. Here at the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, OH, the mall closed on June 16th, 2021 & nearly immediately Clark County announced that it had reached an agreement to sell the mall and its 76.8-acre property to Ohio-based developer Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) for $2.25 million. Remodeling at the mall has begun including the former Macy's store. While open, photos were taken inside the abandoned store, opening up a timelapse for Springfield residents.

On April 15, 2021, it was announced that the mall would permanently close to the public on June 16, 2021. County officials stated that the county had expected to only hold the property for a few months, pending a deal with a private developer which fell through. To date, the county has invested about $3.5 million into the mall. The mall's thirteen tenants, including Bath & Body Works; Spencer Gifts; GNC; Emporium, a local antique and consignment store; the Springfield Chess Club; and Mark Pi Express, a family-owned Chinese restaurant that was a 28-year tenant, were informed that they would have to vacate the mall by mid-June. The county reported that they had heard from potential buyers, and expected the mall property to be converted to mixed-use or light-industrial uses.

This store opened alongside the Upper Valley Mall as Rike's in 1971 (later Shillito-Rike's, Lazarus, Lazarus-Macy's, and finally Macy's) Macy's closed the Upper Valley location in the Spring of 2015 after the decline of the mall.

