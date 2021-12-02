Saint Peters, MO

St. Peters Fazoli's Closes Permanently

GRM Adventures

Fazoli's ExteriorGriffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

ST. PETERS - The Fazoli's Restaurant in St. Peters, MO, nearby Mid Rivers Mall, has permanently closed as of 11/28/2021. According to signs posted on the doors, there isn't a reason given for the closure. But states the O'Fallon and St. Charles locations remain open as of 12/1/2021, for now...

Fazoli's Closed SignGriffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

Fazoli's opened this location in the 2010s after the Jack In The Box, previously in this building, closed this location. Only in operation for 11 years. Immediately after closing the owners painted the building grey, hiding Fazoli's signature red color design, along with gutting the inside, removing all the tables, chairs, and kitchen equipment, plus painting the interior as well, hiding what once was.

Fazoli's Dining RoomGriffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

Fazoli's is an American fast-casual restaurant chain headquartered in Lexington, KY. It was founded in 1988 and is now owned by Sentinel Capital Partners. As of November 2021, there are 220 Fazoli's located nationwide. Fazoli's restaurant chain specializes in Italian-American cuisine and dishes. Carl Howard is the company's president and CEO. In November 2021, Sentinel Capital Partners sold Fazoli's to FAT Brands Inc. for $130 million. At the time of the sale, Fazoli's owned and operated 220 restaurants in 28 states. Was this buyout the real reason for the closure of this Fazoli's location? We may never know. All we know is that this wasn't the only closure. According to some reports, nearly 24 different Fazoli's locations have also closed the last couple of weeks. If you know of any other shuttered locations, let us know below!

