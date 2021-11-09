Chesterfield Mall: How Much Longer Can It Last?

Chesterfield Mall Main Enterance Griffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Mall in Chesterfield, MO has been on the decline for years now. But the real question is, how much longer can they survive?

Chesterfield Mall AMC Entrance Griffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri. The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall includes about 30 shops, one anchor store (Macy's), three restaurants, and an AMC movie theater. With Northwest Plaza closing in St. Ann in 2010, Chesterfield Mall became the largest shopping mall in the St. Louis metropolitan area. In 2020, plans were announced to demolish the mall and replace it with a mixed-use development; demolition started in 2021.

Sears Wing Walled Off To Public Griffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

The mall opened in 1976 as the sister mall to Jamestown Mall. The mall's original two anchor stores were Sears and Stix, Baer, and Fuller. In 1978, the four-screen Chesterfield Mall 4 Cinema opened in a building separate from the mall. In 1981, a Famous-Barr store opened at the mall. In 1984, Dillard's replaced Stix, Baer, and Fuller. In 1995, a new Famous-Barr store was built adjacent to the former space, which JCPenney would later take over. The mall received a renovation in 1996. In 2000, the four-screen cinema closed. In 2005, the JCPenney store closed and the space was demolished, which made way for many smaller shops and restaurants, including Borders (currently V-Stock), The Cheesecake Factory, an American Girl store (closed), a food court, and a 14-screen AMC Megaplex, which took up a new third floor.

Macy's at Chesterfield Griffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

The mall was bought by Hull Property Group in 2018, after a (reverse) progression of ownership by CBL & Associates Properties (from 2007), the Westfield Group (from 2002), and the Richard E. Jacobs Group initially. The mall was then placed in receivership in the third quarter of 2016, pending foreclosure, with management transferred to Madison Marquette while a new owner was sought. The foreclosure was finalized in June 2017, making C-III Capital Partners the temporary owner. The mall's anchor stores, though attached to the mall, are owned separately. Borders closed in 2011 and were replaced with Books-A-Million; one year later, V∙Stock. Anchor store Dillard's closed in September 2016 due to flooding following a water main break; the store was expected to reopen in 2017, but in early 2018 the company announced the location would remain closed.

Dillard's At Chesterfield Griffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

In March 2018, the St. Louis area's only American Girl store inside the mall closed. On May 31, 2018, it was announced Sears would be closing as part of a plan to close 72 stores nationwide, which also included the location at nearby mall South County Center. The store closed on September 2nd, 2018, leaving Macy's as the last remaining anchor store in the mall. In late 2018, the AMC cinema was downgraded to an AMC Classic. In 2020, the Staenberg group announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion on overhauling the mall to be a mixed-use development with condos, apartments, offices, and retail. In 2021, demolition began of parts of the mall to make way for the new development.

Chesterfield Mall Center Court Griffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

The mall has seen some higher traffic in the last year. But not because people want to shop, it's to play Pickle Ball? Yes. The center court of Chesterfield Mall was turned into multiple Pickle Ball courts that can be booked for use. Not exactly what you'd expect to see in a mall...