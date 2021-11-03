Dierbergs Opens Lake St. Louis Store

Lake Saint Louis, MO

(Lake St. Louis) Dierbergs Markets, which has been planning a new store in St. Charles county since late 2020, has finally opened!

The 71,000-square-foot store, Dierbergs 26th location in the St. Louis area, is located at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road in Lake St. Louis, adjacent to Lowes in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge. The grand opening ceremony was at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday outside of the store. The store opened to the public at 9:00 a.m.

“It was an all-in effort to finish the project on time to open by November 2nd," Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets, said in a statement. “My family is incredibly proud of the drive and hard work from both our teams and our many partners to create this beautiful new store.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhg0S_0ckhkjj300
Dierbergs InteriorGriffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

Dierbergs tapped CD Cos. for architecture and engineering work on the project, and PARIC as the general contractor. In addition to the brand new store, plans for the land include about 17,000 square feet of adjoining retail space and two future building areas adjacent to Ronald Reagan Drive. Dierbergs and Capitol Land Co. have begun securing leases, including The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Mercy Go-Health Urgent Care and Treats Unleashed as early commitments, stated during the ribbon cutting on opening day. More than 100 people will be employed at the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BczeL_0ckhkjj300
Dierbergs InteriorGriffin McCurdy/GRM Adventures

Store hours are 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. They plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and December 26th along with the rest of the company’s locations.

