DE Jadeveon Clowney is Chasing a Super Bowl with Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have been busy strengthening their roster in recent weeks, re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal and securing tight end David Njoku's long-term future with the team by signing him to a four-year extension after putting the franchise tag on him in March.

When it comes to Clowney, his return is all about one thing.

"I just want to chase that Super Bowl," Clowney told Nathan Zegura Thursday on Best Podcast Available. "We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we've got a shot."

The Browns failed to make the playoffs last season, finishing 8-9 a year after reaching the divisional round, but Clowney has at least a few sources of motivation to fuel his Super Bowl dreams.

The first is about getting to know one another as a team. The eight-year veteran hasn't played back-to-back seasons with the same team since 2018, after spending his first five years in the league with the Houston Texans. That's about half his career spent establishing new relationships with colleagues and gaining familiarity with a new plan before focusing on individual progress.

Clowney said of his return to Cleveland, "It's a much better feeling." "You're just always excited. I'm excited to be around them. I know what I'm dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I'm just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season."

Clowney may perhaps build on his first season with the Browns (nine sacks, two forced fumbles) by collecting a double-digit sack total for the first time in his career in 2022 if excitement and experience inside a defensive system manage to promote progress.

While reuniting with DE Myles Garrett, who has been an All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, adds to Clowney's defensive optimism, it's a different reunion that has him talking about the championship hunt.

"You know that's my boy Deshaun (Watson). And I was happy about him coming here," Clowney remarked about Watson, who joined the team via a blockbuster trade in March. "I told him if he come back, I was gonna follow him. So when he came back here, I told him, 'Hey, you know you already got yourself another Cleveland Brown up there right now.'

"I already know what he can bring to the team. I played with him. Great player to have on your team and great leader. He can make them plays out there on the field and (I'm) just looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Watson was the Texans' quarterback during Clowney's final two seasons in Houston, so the pass rusher understands the importance of knowing how quickly Watson can turn a defensive stop into an offensive touchdown.

"You look forward to a big play happening knowing he can make it happen," Clowney said. "Knowing that, on defense you're just like, 'Let's just go out there and do our job, rush that passer and just get to that quarterback.' Because we are going to get plenty of opportunities this year with him at quarterback."Clowney is now poised to seek the Super Bowl from a position of comfort, bolstered by his return to Cleveland and his reunion with a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

"I wouldn't want to do it with none other than the team I played with last year."