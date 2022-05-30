Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

The NFL free agency class of 2022 is more diverse than it is showy. Even though the high end of this list doesn't feature many young players in their prime, I've never had to leave so many good possibilities out of the Top 101. The NFL is becoming more and more of a one-year contract league, and this list reflects that with a number of well-known players.

Odell Beckham Jr. - WR

After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, it makes sense for Beckham to stay in Los Angeles and recover with the Rams. If I were an opposition general manager, I'd give Beckham a solid long-term deal with guaranteed money today, knowing that it would pay off in years two and three. Beckham is a rare talent to come across.

Duane Brown - WR

Brown helped the Seahawks fix their left tackle problem in 2017, but he had his worst season in Seattle last season before leaving for free agency. He'll be 37 years old by the time the 2022 campaign begins, and he'll presumably no longer command top-tier money, but he shouldn't be far behind.

Rob Gronkowski  - TE

Gronk isn't sure if he'll play again, but he may. His run-blocking is the only aspect of his game that he didn't bring with him to Tampa, and run-blocking isn't paid.

Akiem Hicks - DL

Hicks' free-agent signing in 2016 was one of the greatest in the recent decade. He's down a notch from his prime and has battled to remain on the field, but as a role player, he'd be fantastic; just don't expect star performance.

Trey Flowers - DE

Flowers has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, but he'll just be 29 this fall and has a PFF grade of at least 80 in every season from 2017 through 2020, making him one of the most reliable defensive linemen in the league. In the correct setup, he should still be able to play good football.

JC Tretter - C

Because of knee and ankle problems, the tenacious center rarely practiced all season, yet you'd never know it after logging 1,000-plus quality snaps for the sixth year in a row (per PFF). He's still an above-average starter, which is difficult to come by.

Will Fuller - WR

Due to a PED ban, a personal problem, and a damaged finger, Fuller lost time in 2021. There are red signs, to be sure, but the dude can sprint fast!

Eric Fisher - OT

Fisher suffered his worst season since his rookie year, taking his first snaps as a Colt barely eight months after tearing his Achilles. As a result, he might be a superior buy this offseason.

Julio Jones - WR

Julio Jones looked like Julio Jones at times in Tennessee. However, he was only able to catch 31 passes one year after receiving 51 for the Falcons the year before. It's a leap of faith because he hasn't practiced in three years, but the potential for high-level No. 2 receiving productivity is still there if his body is in good shape.

Anthony Barr, - OLB

Most of the game-changing splash plays have vanished. Barr, on the other hand, is an unique linebacker who can rush, tackle, and cover all while scarcely leaving the field.

Justin Houston - EDGE

Last year, Houston struggled to find work for a long until landing in Baltimore, where he outperformed most of his younger Ravens teammates, as he had done in the past.

Sheldon Richardson - DT

Richardson, who continues to offer professional images year after year, appears to have been on more of our Top 101 lists throughout the years. Unless it's the person after him...

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Suh, who was the Bucs' best defensive player in their playoff defeat to the Rams, has a special spot in my heart. In important times, he still shows up.

Kevin King - CB

It's a pity King was injured last season since he seemed right at home under Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry's first season.

Larry Ogunjobi - DT 

Ogunjobi is the type of player who gives up a lot while looking for his own big plays, which is why he's on his third team in as many years.

Dont'a Hightower - LB

Following his year off, Hightower required some time to shake off the rust. His main concern is how the game has evolved to target guys like him in pass coverage, but his leadership and knowledge are unmatched.

Riley Reiff - OT

When Reiff injured his ankle in mid-December, the Bengals missed his dependable performance at right tackle.

