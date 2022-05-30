New Orleans, LA

2022 NFL Bandwagons to Hop on Now!

Gridiron Junkies

New Orleans Saints

I adore the team that general manager Mickey Loomis has put together, and I refuse to undervalue New Orleans. This is a squad that is in the playoffs. In fact, these Saints have a chance to win the division against the Buccaneers. They have a chance to win one or two playoff games. I'm all set to get on this bandwagon!

Despite losing the greatest player in Saints history (Drew Brees) last offseason and the greatest coach in Saints history (Sean Payton) this offseason, the Saints remain in the heart of the NFC race. This is what happens when crucial veterans like Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry are brilliantly brought in. This is what happens when you pick two immediate starters in the first round: wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning. This is how you recover from an injury-plagued, postseason-less — but still winning — season.

The Taysom Hill experiment has come to an end, thankfully. Jameis Winston has adjusted to his new surroundings and is on the mend. He'll be joined by Olave and Michael Thomas, who didn't play a single down with Winston last season. With Landry on board, New Orleans' receiving corps has become a threat to the Saints' opponents, rather than the Saints themselves. New Orleans' top three receivers in 2021, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, and Tre'Quan Smith, are now depth players. The Saints should be a formidable defensive force once again. Dennis Allen, the obvious option to succeed Payton as head coach, will lead another talented team from front to back.

Without a question, Payton will be missed. After all, he's a potential Hall of Famer. With longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael still in place, the Saints do have some coaching continuity on offense. Carmichael, Allen, and a slew of other experienced stalwarts are familiar with the Saints' manner of doing things. They'll all be able to continue this on in the post-Payton period, keeping New Orleans relevant.

Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence was considered The Next Big Thing at this time last year. Then Jacksonville's whole organization was smothered by Urban Meyer, who also ruined the ultra-talented quarterback's inaugural season.

Doug Pederson steps in to replace Meyer, who had a 13-game losing streak. The former Eagles head coach brings optimism, a track record of quarterback development, and strong play-calling skills to the table. A Super Bowl ring, too.

Lawrence was heralded as the next John Elway or Andrew Luck, a dreamy, can't-miss prodigy at the game's most crucial position. And I continue to believe it. Year 1 is a waste of time. The Jaguars structured their offense around Lawrence in free agency heading into Year 2. Not to add, Lawrence will be reunited with Travis Etienne, the Jaguars' other Clemson first-round pick who missed the whole 2021 season due to a Lisfranc injury.

HC of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels

The Patriots' loss of McDaniels was exacerbated by the uncertainty and misunderstanding about who is calling the plays in New England. And I have no doubt that the offensive genius will excel in his second tenure in the big chair. He learned from his failures in Denver when he was a wunderkind coach who got himself in over his head more than a decade ago. He's brilliant and has said all that needs to be said. He's matured. McDaniels' football knowledge has never been questioned. I too think he looks great in Las Vegas.

McDaniels is going to push my guy Derek Carr to new heights, especially now that he's reunited with Davante Adams, a former college buddy. With McDaniels' offense putting up scores on the board on a regular basis, Maxx Crosby and free-agent signing Chandler Jones will eat as one of the league's best pass-rushing tandems.

Although the AFC West appears to be the strongest league in football, I believe McDaniels will lead Vegas to the playoffs in Year 1.

RB Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams

Last year, Akers was on this list... until he tore his Achilles tendon and missed the first 17 weeks of the season.

Akers miraculously returned to duty for the regular-season finale and playoffs, assisting the Rams in their Super Bowl victory. However, as the running back recently revealed, he wasn't himself in the postseason, averaging only 2.6 yards per rush.

In 2022, I believe we will see the real Cam Akers for the first time. He's a total stud. Sean McVay is a huge fan of his. For the reigning champion Rams, he'll be in charge of the backfield. This time, I swear.

Philadelphia Eagles

Take a bow, Howie Roseman. The Eagles' general manager just gave a master class in offseason team-building. The most significant transaction, of course, was the A.J. Brown draft-day trade. Exceptionally good. Philadelphia was in desperate need of a star receiver, and they acquired one in a monstrous player who is only 24 years old. Don't get me wrong: DeVonta Smith is one of my favorite athletes.

After a solid first season, I believe he'll eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this autumn, aided by Brown's status as the alpha dog. On defense, Roseman used free agency to address two major needs: a veteran edge rusher (Haason Reddick) and a rock-solid CB2 (James Bradberry). And I admire what the Eagles accomplished in the draft, particularly in selecting DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean, two studs from Georgia's abysmal defense.

All of this helps quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is in the midst of a pivotal season. I believe he will succeed. Hurts are something I believe in. At Alabama and Oklahoma, he was a fantastic player. He's intelligent, agile, and capable of making any throw. I am confident in his ability to enhance his accuracy. He's also a fantastic leader.

After a lackluster summer for the Cowboys, Philadelphia has more talent than Dallas. The Eagles should, therefore, potentially win the NFC East.

