New Cajun Restaurant Has Now Opened in Town

A new cajun restaurant has now opened. Photo by Douglas Lopez on Unsplash

Looking to add a little bit of spice to your life, but would rather try something different from the standard Mexican restaurants? Perhaps you want something a bit different. Something with a different kick to it while still delivering on flavor. You are in luck, because a brand new, family-owned Cajun restaurant has just opened. Sure, they might have missed Mardis Gras, but when it comes to deliciously spicy food, it’s better late than never.

When it comes to cuisines and culinary styles invented specifically in the United States, cajun is one that rises to the top. It is a culmination of ethnic food styles coming together to forge something new. With hints of French, African, and Spanish flavors mixed together and blended with local, Louisiana ingredients, it’s something truly unique and original. And it is now available in central Phoenix, thanks to the opening of CC’s on Central.

The restaurant was opened by a mother and son team that come from California. The pair have been preparing Louisiana Cajun food for some time now, thanks to their rather large collection of family recipes. While mother and son do not come from Louisiana and the Southeastern United States, their own past family did, so when they left that part of the country they took their love of the food with them, eventually passing it down to the mother (who prefers to remain nameless), who then passed it down to her son.

When visiting CC’s on Central, you will find an assortment of classic Louisiana Cajun food on the menu. To kick things off you’ll find Jambalaya, served both with and without shrimp. Jambalaya is the mixing of both French and African flavors, as well as phrases. Jambon, for example, is French for ham, and aya is an African word meaning rice. Jambalaya is a tomato based dish with rice, sausage, chicken, not to mention a host of unique herbs and seasonings. It's similar to a Spanish paella, only with added sausage and African spices replacing the often bland Spanish seasoning profile. From there you can order red beans with hot links, shrimp etoufee, plus breakfast burritos, shrimp and grits, collard greens, steel cut oatmeal, burgers, Debris poboy, chicken salad sandwiches, plus a classic Friday Fish Fry every friday, where catfish is fried up and served with fries, cole slaw, and bread, all with house made pickles.

CC’s on Central is now open and located at 2800 North Central Avenue (Suite 100) in Phoenix. It is serving the public Monday through Friday, from 9 AM until 5 PM. However, it is closed on both Saturday and Sunday.