Local Restaurant Forced to Close by Landlord after 12 Years

A long time local restaurant is being forced to close. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

It is hard enough for restaurants to survive these days without added, unnecessary hiccups. After dealing with the forced shutdowns back in 2020 for COVID, it has been one issue after another, ranging from product shortages to workers employment issues, and now inflation is bringing all of that to a head. And yet, there has been an additional burden popping up time and time again, especially in metro Phoenix, that has forced more than a handful of restaurants to close over the last year: landlords. Despite the cost of residential property flatlining and dropping drastically around the Valley, landlords throughout the region are attempting to increase what they charge tenants, which, as one local, longtime restaurant has shown, is causing premature shutdowns.

Often recognized as one of the top restaurants in Phoenix, Good Fellas Grill is a Greek restaurant that has been recognized as one of the most desirable restaurants to go to in the area. It even made a USA Today list of top 10 restaurants in the city. After opening bacon in 2011, the restaurant has seen a continued surge in popularity, from both visitors and locals alike. And yet, despite not falling behind on rent and having a stable business, the landlord has forced Good Fellas Grill’s hand into closing down shop.

Specifics for just how much the landlords were attempting to increase the rent were not disclosed, but as the property owners were not willing to work with Good Fellas Grill, the restaurant, located at 15414 North 19th Avenue in Phoenix will be closing down shop at the end of the month.

Thankfully, for fans of the restaurant, the plans are to reopen at a new location. The new location is near that of the closing restaurant’s address, but that address has not yet been released. Additionally, the new location is also under construction. The tentative plan is for Good Fellas Grill to reopen in three months, although based on how long construction times are stretching, not to mention the cost of material skyrocketing, chances are three months is the minimum, and any eventual reopening will probably come about at a much later date.

For anyone that is interested in stopping by the restaurant before it closing up shop for the duration of the spring, and maybe the summer, Good Fellas Grill is open seven days a week, from 10 AM until 8 PM with everything from breakfast to dinner on the menu.

We will have updates to the restaurant's new location and opening date when this information is made available.