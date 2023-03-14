Popular Local Restaurant Opens New Location

A local restaurant has opened a new location. Photo by Shaafi Ali on Unsplash

With new building space opening around the Valley and restaurants closing at their usual clip, viable space is abundant for new eateries to open up. While there is always a risk in opening a restaurant, that risk is downgraded when it’s a known name from a restaurant brand that has already demonstrated success in the region. One local restaurant, which has proven itself successful in recent years, has opened a second location in metro Phoenix, this time in a different part of the metro area.

The original location opened in 2019 in Chandler. And now, after four years, management has opened a second location, this time in Scottsdale. Both restaurants market themselves as American gastropubs, serving a combination of modern cuisine that is made from scratch, as well as a personalized menu of craft cocktails. And, for those who are more interested in pairing their food with wine instead of a spirit, both restaurants also have a solid wine selection.

For anyone who has not yet visited the original location, the new Parlay Kitchen & Cocktails has an eclectic starters menu, which includes calamari, steak bites, spinach artichoke dip, grilled chicken wings, spicy charred edamame, baked pretzels with cheese fondue, in addition to the standard bruschetta, cheese, and charcuterie board.

Those interested in a lighter dinner can opt for one of the many salads, such as the southwest BBQ, the berry spinach, the Asian ahi tuna, the steakhouse, or the chef's salad. Burgers and sandwiches are a major staple on the menu, with featured burgers such as the Parlay Steak Burger (a half pound of ground brisket and steak, with an egg, cheddar, bacon and onion jam, lettuce, and topped off with a brioche bun). There’s the classic Old Fashioned cheeseburger, a plant-based garden burger, plus several sandwiches like the honey hot chicken sandwich, green chile pork sliders, Triple Decker club, and a chicken pesto wrap.

There are daily happy hour specials. 3 PM until 6 PM every day is happy hour, with $1 off all draft pints, $2 off house wine, and $3 off premium well drinks. There are also special meal deals throughout the week. The new Scottsdale restaurant is located at 9220 East Via de Ventura (Suite 115). It is open

Monday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 11 PM, on Friday from 11 AM until 1 AM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 1 AM.