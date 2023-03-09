Glendale, AZ

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Location in Town

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyfrI_0lCow0yN00
A famous burger chain has opened its latest location.Photo byEiliv AcerononUnsplash

Who doesn’t enjoy a steaming serving of fries to go along with their burger? What about a never ending helping of such fries? When the french fries keep coming you no longer have to worry about friends helping themselves to a few when you’re off at the restroom. In fact, they might actually keep their hands to themselves. And when it is paired with a juicy burger and your drink of choice, it’s difficult to get anything better than that. Because no matter what kind of burger you prefer, there’s often nothing better than fries, burgers, and a beverage (and did you know White Castle is widely regarded as the first restaurant to begin serving fries and burgers together back as early as 1916?). Thankfully, if you’re hungry for a burger, and want the french fries to keep coming, a popular chain has officially opened its latest location in metro Phoenix. 

Few restaurants are able to compete with Red Robin’s never ending french fries. For individuals who just can’t get enough of the classic side dish it is the perfect destination. And now, the sit-down chain has opened a new location right in the heart of Glendale. And to help celebrate, the restaurant is offering gifts to early visitors to the restaurant, ranging from gift cards to t-shirts. 

At Red Robin you will find, in many ways, the classic American burger joint. Beyond the fries and burgers you can also order yourself a milkshake, and with the hot summer months not far off, there’s often nothing better than a refreshingly thick serving of your milkshake of choice. And during your next visit at Red Robin, you’ll be able to try out their all new Tycoon Burger and cheesy bacon truffle fries (never ending, of course).

If you have never visited Red Robin before you’ll find it offers a wide range of burger options. Beyond the new Tycoon Burger, as well as the Bleu Ribbon Burger (which is a burger served with blue cheese crumbles and steak sauce), you’ll find the Southern Charm Burger (in a brown sugar glaze, candied onions, and Whiskey River BBQ Sauce), the Scorpion Gourmet Burger (Scorpion pepper sauce, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno coins), and the Madlove (cheddar and parmesan crisps, provolone, swiss, bacon, jalapeno, and avocado). 

If you’re in the neighborhood and want to treat yourself to a burger and never ending fries, the all new Red Robin is now open in Glendale at 9116 West Glendale Avenue

# burger# restaurant# French fries# food# now open

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
23K followers

